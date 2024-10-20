Shilo Sanders Says Deion is “Always Mad at Practice”; Coach Prime Kisses His Son at Press Conference

The Colorado Buffaloes got back on track with a win over the Arizona Wildcats, bouncing back from last week’s loss to Kansas State. While Arizona came in with a 3-4 record, the Buffs showed significant improvement, addressing the struggles from their previous game.

Shilo Sanders, who faced open criticism last time around from his father, Deion Sanders, responded with a confident performance. The father-son duo attended the post-match press conference together, during which Buffs Safety expressed his gratitude to Coach Prime for pushing the team to its best:

“He’s always mad in practice cuz he knows our potential and if we don’t play up to that standard, he’s always made, he’s going to make us restart practice cuz he knows what we can do.”

This invoked a great reaction from Deion who expressed his love for his son by hugging him and kissing him on the head, uttering how he is proud of Shilo.

The Buffs Safety then thanked his father for bringing in a new DC, Robert Livingston, a former Bengals defensive quality coach. Further, the genuine gratitude from Shilo pasted a smile on Coach Prime’s face:

“He’s great. Having a pro coach come coach you, give you the knowledge, and get you ready for the next level. Thank you. I appreciate you.”

Shilo Sanders had high praise for cornerback Colton Hood, who stepped up in the absence of Heisman candidate Travis Hunter. Impressed by Hood’s performance, Shilo remarked that he needs to see what Hood does off the field so he can follow in his footsteps.

While praising his team members, Shilo reserved the ultimate praise for someone who he believed was testing him last week.

Shilo Sanders thanked God while talking about his improvement from last week

Taking a leaf from Coach Prime’s playbook, Shilo thanked God for testing him last week to see how reacted after an adverse situation. He was grateful for the test because finding himself down last week gave him the strength and courage to rise this week:

“I’m just here to say God is going to test you and God tested me last week just to see how I respond. Everybody goes through ups and downs and it’s better for me that I went through a down. It made me lock in more, made me watch all my films, and made me just prepare to the highest level I could to come and contribute to the win.”

This victory over the Wildcats marked Buffs’ fifth win of the season, surpassing last year’s total success. The Buffaloes are now 5-2 for the season. However, to make the playoffs they would have to win every game from here on out and keep their conference loss to just one.

The team has some tough fixtures against Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, and Utah Utes, which they would wish to conquer with just as much confidence as they displayed today.