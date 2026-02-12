Dave Portnoy Says the Seahawks Had a Huge Advantage Over the Patriots at the Super Bowl

The New England Patriots suffered an embarrassing loss in the Super Bowl after the Seattle Seahawks’ defense shut them down. The Pats had their offensive water completely turned off, failing to score until the fourth quarter. But Boston native Dave Portnoy believes the Seahawks had a significant advantage in the game, and that nobody is talking about it.

Advertisement

Being from “Title Town” in Boston, Massachusetts, Portnoy says he rarely makes excuses for losses. That didn’t stop him from offering one after his favorite team’s defeat. The Patriots were manhandled by Seattle, 29-13, in Super Bowl LX, and the game was never particularly close.

Portnoy, however, believes Seattle benefited from a time zone advantage, while New England had to adjust after landing on the West Coast.

“I think it’s a huge advantage for Seattle playing the Super Bowl on the West Coast, where they live, and not having to adjust to the time difference,” Portnoy shared on his live stream.

“I’m still all out of whack. I was out of whack when I got there. The Patriots had to be out of whack; it’s unfair. I get that people do it, but it seems like every Super Bowl is on the West Coast. It’s a huge advantage for the West Coast teams,” added the Patriots superfan.

I’m not going to say it because I’m not an excuse guy, but it’s bullshit that Seattle got to play a Super Bowl on the west coast #DDTG pic.twitter.com/Lus4MeV3RZ — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 12, 2026

Portnoy isn’t completely wrong. Four out of the last five Super Bowls have been played on the West Coast. Next year’s game will follow the same pattern, as it will take place in Inglewood, California. Especially in recent seasons, it seems as though the West Coast has been favored for the host cities.

However, there is no evidence to suggest that teams that travel the furthest to the Super Bowl struggle to perform. In fact, there is a stat that shows how six out of the past ten winners have traveled Westward for the Big Game. So, New England should’ve actually had the advantage according to the numbers.

In reaction to Portnoy’s excuses, the fans had a field day talking about how bad his favorite team played.

“I flew to west coast for game. Feeling dandy. And Seattle beat crap out of Denver in NY. So your ‘not’ excuse not holding water,” one wrote. “Jesus Christ, the better team won Karen, let it go,” another joked.

“Seattle woulda won on Mars. And.. and.. annnnnnd…… Seattle travels the most outta all teams cuz we are on the west cost. Stop it Mr. Portnoy. I can see that ur just in pain, trying to make sense of this. Seahawks embarrassed u. Thats all,” someone professed.

“You got to play Stidham in the AFC Championship game,” a user pointed out.

You got to play Stidham in the AFC Championship game — Eric (@CajunAriGold) February 12, 2026

The fans weren’t taking any of Portnoy’s excuses seriously. They took turns roasting the Barstool Sports CEO for his preposterous claims. Everyone agreed that the Seahawks thoroughly beat the Patriots on Sunday, which left no room for excuses.

All in all, the fans are right. Portnoy was grasping desperately at straws here, looking for a reason why his favorite team got beaten so badly. At the end of the day, though, the Pats simply got spanked by the better team. It’s not that deep.