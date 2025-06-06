mobile app bar

“I Was Just Never Really Myself”: Chad Johnson Says Bill Belichick’s ‘Patriot Way’ “Suppressed” His Personality

Suresh Menon
Published

Bill Belichick, Chad Johnson

Bill Belichick [Left], Chad Johnson [Right]; Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

During the New England Patriots’ dynasty era, no player was immune to scrutiny… not even Tom Brady. That’s because Bill Belichick’s “Patriot Way” demanded conformity and discipline, often at the expense of individual expression. For Chad Johnson, known for his flamboyant personality and on-field antics, this culture was a stark contrast to his previous experiences.

Reflecting on his time with the Patriots, Johnson, in his conversation with Chris Long, admitted, “I was just never really myself.”

The Nightcap host added depth to his claim by elaborating on what he believed was a suppressive environment. “I went in very shy in a sense, not wanting to be myself, really suppressing who I was as a player as far as my personality goes.”

But despite the rigid atmosphere, Johnson intriguingly found a silver lining in his interactions with head coach Bill Belichick, reflecting on the unexpected sway he seemed to have over him. “He was cool as hell. I thought I was one of the few that were able to make him smile.”

However, apart from this small bucket of positivity, Johnson reiterated that his overall experience with the Patriots left him feeling constrained.

“I still walked on eggshells as a player there because, you know, the Patriot Way, and it seemed like everybody was expendable based on what happened to other great players that happened to play for him,” he said.

Johnson’s tenure with the Patriots was marred by challenges beyond cultural fit. For starters, he used to join the team late, missing crucial time to acclimate. “I was already behind the eight ball because I got there late when I was traded and didn’t have a full camp and all the stuff I needed to get acclimated with the playbook,” he explained.

Secondly, his single year in Foxborough was the least productive of his career, as he recorded just 15 receptions for 276 yards and one touchdown under Belichick.

Despite these numbers, he was able to reach the Super Bowl with the club, something he truly appreciates to date.

“Obviously, getting to the Super Bowl was awesome. I understood what it took and why they were consistently winning year in and year out.”

Perhaps the final nail in the coffin was his active presence on social media, particularly Twitter (now X), which met with disapproval from the locker room and further added to his woes.

“Tom absolutely hated that Chad was on Twitter,” Rob Gronkowski revealed recently. This sentiment was then echoed by Edelman, who noted, “We just did things differently in New England.” Simply put, the former Bengals star’s social media habits clashed with the team’s ethos, further isolating him.

So, as harsh as it may sound, Johnson’s turbulent year-long stint at New England had more to do with his own struggles than with Belichick or the Patriots’ system.

