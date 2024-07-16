Patrick Mahomes Beaming With Pride as Brittany Announces “Family of 5 Coming Soon”

Patrick Mahomes has always been a family man and right now, he is over the moon. The quarterback and his wife recently announced that after Sterling and Bronze, the family is expecting another baby on the way. Both Patrick and Brittany took to Instagram to reveal the wonderful news, and it was delightful to see them ecstatic about the newest addition to their family.

Brittany took to Instagram to share pictures of her latest sonogram and her family, including her children standing together. The family looked picture-perfect, and the beautiful photoshoot got a lot of wholesome reactions even from fans. They took to the comments of her post and went on to talk about how this is a perfect addition to their family. Moreover, there were also a lot of good wishes, both for the baby and for Patrick to achieve a historical three-peat.

Fans elated as Brittany Mahomes reveals Mahomes family is expecting their third baby. pic.twitter.com/vqKhb9ziXI — NFL Tweets 2024 (@nfltweets2024) July 14, 2024

Interestingly, Brittany’s post is not the only one that caught the attention of fans. With the new baby on the way, Patrick himself took to his Instagram to make a personal announcement. He put up a reel that showcased a montage of his family’s candid moments in between their photoshoot.

The post went on to get a lot of love from all the fans, friends, and family. There were comments from Kyle Juszczyk’s wife and congratulatory comments from the Kelce brothers through their New Heights handle.

And that’s not all. As the couple went on to announce the pregnancy, even mother Randi Mahomes took to social media to express her joy.

Randi’s motherly pride over the latest Mahomes family news

With the news about Brittany’s pregnancy going viral, the Mahomes family matriarch was elated. She initially shared her well wishes on Patrick’s Instagram post, writing, “❤️❤️I love y’all so much!!❤️❤️.”

Shortly after, Randi even took to X (Twitter) to speak about how she was proud of her son. Moreover, while she mentioned that the family is blessed to have a third baby on the way, she also slyly went on to predict that her son is going to bring in a three-peat for the Kansas City Chiefs.

3rd grandbaby is on the way and a 3 peat.. why not!! God is great!! So very BLESSED!! ❤️❤️❤️ — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) July 13, 2024

With such good news coming their way, the Mahomes family has a lot to look forward to. It only remains to be seen if Randi’s prediction about the three-peat will come true or not.