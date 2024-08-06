“Shut the F**k Up”: Pat McAfee Trolls An Entire Country For Speaking Against Team USA

Pat McAfee is not one to hold back when it comes to taking a jab at his opponents. As a true patron of Team USA in the Paris Olympics, McAfee made sure to blast Australia for its claims. Moreover, he cranked up the heat with his brutal take on the medal count, making it both entertaining and savage at the same time.

Team USA has been cleaning up at the Olympics, particularly in swimming, while Australia is left playing catch-up. However, the Australians had a very calculative counter, as they tried to boast about their performance by touting their medals per capita. This didn’t stick right with the former NFL star, and while on his show, McAfee voiced his two cents, claiming,

“We did beat the hell out of Australia. We had more golds in the pool, more silvers in the pool, and more bronzes in the pool.” Further on he bluntly said, teasing Australia’s claim, “Per capita, we have the fourth most amount of medals in the world… Shut the f**k up.”

It’s been an HONOR to watch Simone Biles#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/nQBmXXC92o — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 5, 2024

When you break it down, Australia has a population of around 26 million and bagged 32 medals, making it 1.23 medals per million people. On the flip side, the USA, with its massive 342 million population, snagged 77 medals, clocking in at 0.22 medals per million people. Yeah, sure, Australia might possess a better ratio, but Team USA is crushing it in sheer numbers.

Team USA’s performances saw them leading the medal tally, leaving Australia in the fifth spot, and for McAfee, that’s all that matters. It’s about who’s got the biggest haul, and the USA is bringing most of it home. That being said, McAfee also made sure to hype up superstar Simone Biles who has been a spectacle in Paris.

McAfee Celebrates Biles’ Perfect Outing

Biles’ return to the Olympics had to be a redemption story that had everyone holding their breath. After the setbacks she faced at the Tokyo Olympics, which ended in a bronze medal, Biles waited four long years to reclaim her spot at the top. And boy, did she deliver at the Paris Olympics! With three golds and a silver, Biles reminded the world why she’s the GOAT of gymnastics. Her struggles with mental blocks didn’t stop her from shining on the biggest stage, and McAfee celebrated the incredible athlete on his show.

McAfee gave her a standing ovation that she genuinely deserved. Adding his appreciation, he said, “It’s been an honor to watch,” acknowledging the brilliance that Biles took to her events.

WE DOMINATED AUSTRALIA IN THE POOL#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/yNamuOHKfi — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 5, 2024

Simone Biles capped off her Olympics campaign with a floor exercise silver, shrugging off a fall on the balance beam. She aimed for five golds at these Games, and while she didn’t quite reach that mark, she did lead the United States to team gold, reclaimed the all-around crown she first won in Rio 2016, and secured the vault gold.

Moreover, just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, McAfee added that Biles hasn’t ruled out competing in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. At 27, Biles is not only at her peak but also showing no signs of slowing down.

Biles’ comeback story is all about determination, and Team USA is certainly proud to have her. Besides, we can all agree that McAfee is right when he said that it truly has been an honor to watch Biles and Team USA kill it at the Paris Olympics 2024.