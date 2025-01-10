mobile app bar

“Shut Up & Play”: ‘Talker’ Tyreek Hill Slammed by Rodney Harrison Amid ‘Opting Out of Miami’ Drama

There is a saying that goes: “In tough moments, staying composed can feel like balancing on a thin edge, yet it’s where growth begins.” But clearly, Tyreek Hill couldn’t live by this adage. After the Dolphins were eliminated from playoff contention, marking the wide receiver’s first time missing the postseason, an emotional Tyreek told the media he wanted out of Miami. For Rodney Harrison, that should have never happened, especially from a veteran like Tyreek.

“You’re a veteran player, you know a lot of times the game is emotional. Take some time, take a walk, take a deep breath before you go to the media and say some things that you don’t really realize what you’re saying,” Harrison said on Pro Football Talk.

The Dolphins had restructured Tyreek’s contract back in August, which is set to earn him a $90 million salary over the next three years, with a whopping $65 million guaranteed. This is why Harrison believes that the Dolphins have treated the wide receiver “extremely well.”

Hill had even boasted about his new QB, Tua Tagovailoa, being better, “more accurate” than his previous QB, Patrick Mahomes, with whom he won a Super Bowl. This further strengthens Harrison’s belief that Tyreek should have stuck to his words and stayed loyal to the Dolphins. However, after the Week 18 loss to the Jets, Hill ran his mouth, saying he wanted out of Miami.

A few days later, though, he backtracked on those comments. Tyreek’s agent has recently stated that the receiver is still “committed” to the team. Tyreek was simply being “genuine” and “passionate,” during the post-game interview, and it felt emotionally wrenching to him that he couldn’t make the playoffs for the first time in nine seasons.

This angers Rodney even further, as he believes that if Tyreek were truly “committed,” he would never have talked about wanting an out. Tyreek’s constant “talking” has been a problem, Rodney claims, something Rodney feels “nobody cares” about.

“You talk about being committed. If you’re committed, you’re not talking about, right after the game, you’re gonna walk out… I look at Tyreek, he does so much talking. Just shut up and play, man. Put up those numbers… These athletes, they are making all this money, $30 million a year, he’s never happy, he’s complaining. It’s like, dude, just go play football. Nobody really cares.”

Tyreek’s agent also claimed that the wide receiver broke his wrist against the Commanders in a scrimmage during last year’s training camp. After a thorough check-up, the doctors reportedly told the receiver that he needed a “season-ending” surgery, but being a team player, he chose to play through the injury. And, after missing the playoffs, these sacrifices seemed too much.

Host Mike Florio was skeptical about this, noting that the injury was never mentioned on the IR throughout the season, even speculating that the injury might have been exaggerated to justify or backtrack on last week’s comment. Harrison also weighed in, saying that if Tyreek was truly injured, he should have gotten it fixed, not sulked about it after the season.

