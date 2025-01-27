“Sitting in Your Comfortable Swivel Chair”: Former Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Torches NFL Analyst for Being Critical of Josh Allen Against the Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills got rammed, once again, by the Kansas City Chiefs in a playoff game. At the biggest moment, with the game on the line, the Chiefs decided to blitz Josh Allen, forcing him into a tough fourth-and-ten prayer to Dalton Kincaid. The pass fell incomplete, marking Buffalo’s final possession of the season. After the contest, the play was thoroughly dissected by NFL analysts on social media. However, one post, in particular, frustrated former NFL QB Ryan Fitzpatrick due to its critique of Allen.

The post in question was made by Benjamin Solak, who works for ESPN and is known for his thorough breakdowns of QBs. He actually gave a great in-depth five-minute review of the play with examples from other games (played by the Bills) to support his claims. But the moment he started to describe the way Allen should’ve flipped his hips and thrown the ball to Khalil Shakir in the flat, Fitzpatrick saw all he needed to see.

“In the interest of credibility,” Fitzpatrick wrote in response. “Please don’t ever pause the tape again to talk about the space between the unblocked full-speed rushers and how the QB just needs to turn his hips and make the throw.”

I actually really like your passion and knowledge for the game but sitting in your comfortable swivel chair with the heater on in the house and a clicker in hand makes the game very easy Having two unblocked, unimpeded defenders believe it or not is pretty difficult to… https://t.co/AC7I9P4zMO — Ryan Fitzpatrick (@FitzMagic_14) January 27, 2025

That said, Solak took Fitzpatrick’s jab with grace. It seems he was just happy to have caught Fitzpatrick’s attention. However, he stood by his claim that we should question whether Allen should’ve thrown it to Shakir:

Thanks Fitz! Two unblocked rushers down the pipe is insanely difficult to deal with, of course. Josh bought time against them to make the throw downfield, and I think it’s reasonable to ask if he could and should have bought time instead to make the throw to Shakir instead. The… — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) January 27, 2025

And from there, the two continued to discuss the play. Just a reminder, people, this is called a discussion, not an argument. Although, people in the comments might make you believe it’s an argument.

Some netizens even suggested that Solak should stop arguing with a former QB. But these are the kinds of interactions we need more of in sports. From analysts sitting in their cozy spaces to real current and former QBs giving their take on what they’re seeing, there’s some common ground to be found somewhere in there.

To be fair, Solak’s questions about Allen are quite reasonable. He never said Allen should do something egregiously out of his control. He simply offered up the idea that maybe he should’ve dumped it to Shakir in the hopes that he could’ve beaten the defender in a race to the first down marker. And with the evidence that he shows of how much space was available on that side of the field, it’s not a bad take.

The issue, of course, is exactly what Fitzpatrick points out. Solak can pause the play and correctly deem where the ball should’ve been thrown. But in the heat of the game, you can’t press pause like a video game. Things happen quickly in the NFL, and defensive linemen getting a free rush on the QB is not a situation you should act like you know how to deal with if you never have.

I’m moving this to the top in case anyone wants to understand more… This blitz is impossible to pick up with a 5 man protection The hope is that you are protected inside/out so the free rushers are coming from the edges not up the middle…the two things that could have helped… — Ryan Fitzpatrick (@FitzMagic_14) January 27, 2025

However, Solak made it well-known that he knows things happen fast in the NFL. He wrote, “Bullets fly fast, can’t expect Josh to do that get that entire calculus right in a split second.” So, he gets it. He was simply trying to offer up an idea in hindsight. That’s his job as an analyst.