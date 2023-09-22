Skip Bayless Believes Deion Sanders is Making Colorado “The Most Amazing Story in Sports History”

Deion Sanders has made Colorado the center of the football world with an incredible start to the season, giving fans every reason to celebrate like crazy. Moreover, Skip Bayless feels what Deion is doing at Colorado is even bigger than what it seems. He reckons Coach Prime is making CU the most amazing story in sports history.

Advertisement

Reflecting on Deion’s impact at Colorado during a recent episode of The Skip Bayless Show, the renowned broadcaster revealed how his life now completely revolves around Colorado’s schedule. Indeed, it’s not just Skip who can’t stop talking about the Buffs, as their meteoric growth has well and truly captured the attention of football fans worldwide.

Skip Bayless’ Day Now Revolves Around Colorado’s Football Schedule

Undefeated this season till now, Coach Prime has started scripting a new era for the Colorado Buffaloes team as their first-year head coach. Almost all big names in the sports broadcasting world, including Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe, and even Skip Bayless, have showered incessant praise on Deion for changing the culture at Colorado.

Advertisement

Moreover, in his recent episode of The Skip Bayless Show, Bayless shared, “I’m here to tell you that my Saturday life now revolves around Colorado games. It does around the Colorado Football Games. My wife Ernestine says, ‘Well what time is the Colorado game this Saturday? Well, it’s at 3:30 Eastern. Oh, okay we’ve got to mark that off.’ Start to finish, my world revolves around Colorado Football.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cxd9yAsylkh/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Skip even went a step ahead as he claimed, “Colorado Football is the center of the, it’s not the center, it’s the epicenter of the sports universe. This is the biggest story in sports. This is on its way to being ‘the most amazing story’ in sports history. And I don’t believe I’m overstating.” Not many will disagree with Skip on this. After all, we are all currently living in the Deion Sanders era.

Coach Prime Draws Record 9,300,000 Viewers to Buffs vs Rams Game

Deion Sanders’ “Prime Effect” has made a significant impact on the sporting world. Recently, even Colin Cowherd, during an episode of ‘The Herd‘, emphasized how Sanders is not only attracting existing college football fans to the stadium, but is also drawing in new audiences, including NFL fans.

Advertisement

Coach Prime, being a marketing wiz, has effectively marketed his program with his media venture, ‘Well Off Media.’ It has helped him successfully connect with fans and even generate compelling storylines, turning both, himself and the Buffs into internet sensations. All this became even more evident in CU’s game against Jay Norvell’s Colorado State.

Their clash with Colorado State­ garnered an astonishing 9,300,000 viewe­rs. It shattered the record for the most-watche­d late-night college football game in ESPN history. Undoubtedly, Sanders’ influence is transforming the college football landscape.