Skip Bayless Claims $33 Million Baker Mayfield Should Start Over “BUST” Sam Darnold

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold’s legacies have been tied together since the 2018 NFL draft. Now they find themselves on the same team vying for the same starting spot.

Baker Mayfield was drafted 1st overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL draft. In the same draft, Sam Darnold was selected 2 picks later at #3 by the New York Jets. Both players have had different careers until this point.

Baker’s first start of his career came 2 weeks into the season. In Week 3 against Darnold and the NY Jets, the Browns were down 14-0. Starter Tyrod Taylor ended up getting hurt and Baker came in at quarterback.

The Browns ended up winning the game 21-17 and Baker broke the 19 game winless streak. In his rookie season, Baker led the Browns to a 7-8-1 record, their best finish since 2007. He also set the rookie record for most touchdowns thrown in a season with 27. Baker’s rookie contract which he’s still on is worth $33 million.

In Baker’s tenure with the Browns, he led them to the playoffs and a wild card win over division rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Baker showed the Browns success they hadn’t had in a very long time. Although marred with injuries, Baker proved that he could be the long term answer at quarterback. Management did not feel the same way.

Sam Darnold’s career is not as successful thus far. Darnold’s 3 seasons with the Jets resulted in records of 4-9, 7-6, and 2-10 in his starts. He has never passed for 20 touchdowns in a season nor made the playoffs. Darnold was never able to become the savior the Jets needed.

Also Read: Peyton Manning wisely invested in a $1.5 billion company, cashing in on the NFT wave with his $250 million fortune

Various reasons find both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold on the Carolina Panthers

Darnold was traded to the Panthers prior to last season for a 2nd, 4th, and 6th round pick. The Panthers then extended his contract, giving him near $19 million for the 2022 season.

In the 2021 season, Darnold underperformed, leading the Panthers to a 4-7 record with 9 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. This led the Panthers to trade for Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield played through 2021 through injury and did not perform up to standard. The Browns management wanted to move in a different direction and instead opted to go with Deshaun Watson. Watson is currently facing sexual assault allegations and has been proved of “egregious actions.”

The majority of the Cleveland fanbase is not happy with this move. Mayfield was a fan favorite who turned the culture around in Cleveland. Playing through injury for his team might’ve been the mistake he made.

Mayfield was also traded to the Panthers just a few weeks ago. Now, both the quarterbacks find themselves engaged in a QB battle. Skip Bayless’ take on the situation is that the Panthers should go with Baker over Darnold.

Baker Mayfield is back to being Baker Mayfield. Sam Darnold puts me to sleep, he is a bust. Baker will turn back into the steal of the century. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/j1BSo8JQVr — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 15, 2022

Also Read: “If Tom Brady had his way, he’d be running the Dolphins”: $250 million QB’s absence from Buccaneers could link back to scandal with Miami Dolphins