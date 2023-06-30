“Skip Bayless in an A**hole”: Adam ‘PacMan’ Jones Won’t Miss the Undisputed Analyst’s Rants Alongside His “Dude” Shannon Sharpe

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe, these two analysts carved out a niche for themselves in the sports broadcasting market in super quick time. Their fiery takes and over the top rants forced innumerable fans to watch the Undisputed. However, despite all the success, things weren’t so smooth between the two stars and their partnership ultimately came to a close when Shannon recently decided to leave the show.

Advertisement

While none of the parties involved gave a particular reason behind the split, several fans pointed out that Skip’s personal digs at the HOFer Tight End really pushed him over the line. Some also claimed that Shannon wasn’t getting paid accordingly, hence he decided to cut ties with his long term partner. Not long ago, Pat McAfee gave his take on this split and while he looked disappointed with the Shannon-Skip breakup, Adam ‘PacMan’ Jones had a wild take on the whole situation.

PacMan Jones’ take on Skip Bayless baffles Pat McAfee

“We will miss Shannon Sharpe with Skip Bayless, all of us will,” Pat said during on episode of the ‘Pat McAfee Show.’ However, before he could say anything more, the former punter was interjected by Jones who loudly declared, “No. I am sorry, I won’t miss him.”

Advertisement

Bewildered by Jones’ take, Pat then said, “what are you talking about?” To this, Adam replied by saying that Skip is an a**hole. While Pat was in agreement with Andrew this time, when the ‘PacMan’ stated that Shannon Sharpe is also an a**hole, Pat couldn’t believe what he was hearing.

Thankfully, Andrew took no time in clarifying that Shannon is his “dude” and that he was just kidding about the a**hole thing. However, he made it clear that he is not going to miss Skip at all. While McAfee did say that a lot of people think the same about Bayless, it is a fact that what he has achieved in the world of sports broadcasting is nothing short of incredible.

Pat McAfee wants Shannon Sharpe to join ESPN

Praising Skip for staying relevant for such a long time, McAfee claimed that the man changed sports media forever. “People don’t understand the power of Skip Bayless,” McAfee stated. However, ESPN-bound Pat also slyly suggested that Shannon’s absence might result in a situation where Skip just fades away from the limelight.

Coming back to Sharpe, McAfee made it absolutely clear that he wants the star broadcaster to join him at ESPN as soon as he possibly can. “Shannon is in a really good spot I think. I hope to hell he comes to ESPN,” he stated. It will be interesting to see where Sharpe finally ends up going.