Dan Le Batard Bashes Jimmy Kimmel for Resorting to Lame ‘Education Shaming Tactics’ to Get Back at Aaron Rodgers

The ongoing feud between Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel escalated as the late-night host dedicated around seven minutes to his show, criticizing Rodgers for wrongly accusing him of being linked to Jeffrey Epstein’s list. Kimmel referred to Rodgers as “hamster-brained” and mocked his lack of college graduation.

Jimmy Kimmel’s response to Aaron Rodgers left many underwhelmed, including Dan Le Batard, the Meadowlark Media co-founder. Le Batard expressed disappointment, stating that with Kimmel’s resources and team of writers, the response should have been more impactful and less about education-shaming. Probably there were legal considerations involved here as it could be in such public disputes.

“You’ve got seven minutes with 10 writers and you’ve got days to do it. It’s gotta be not educating-shaming. It’s gotta be banger after banger. You’ve got a team of writers, you’re at the top of Disney.”

Le Batard’s critique was based on the lack of expected comedic roast and it instead focused on explaining the gravity of falsely accusing someone. Well, many would have hoped that it was more inclined toward delivering a traditional humorous roast.

DanLe Batard’s decision not to air clips from Kimmel’s monologue on his show, citing it as not funny and boring, indicates a shared sentiment that the response missed the mark. Rodgers defended his original comments on The Pat McAfee Show this week.

Aaron Rodgers Had Nothing To Be Sorry About Amid Feud With Jimmy Kimmel

Aaron Rodgers did not issue an apology to Kimmel but rather asserted that Kimmel misunderstood his earlier remarks in his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. This probably further fueled the ongoing feud between the NFL star and the late-night host.

He acknowledged the gravity of allegations involving pedophilia and emphasized that he did not make such accusations without evidence. Aaron added a clarification that his comments were not intended to level unfounded accusations and expressed relief that Kimmel was not implicated.

“I’m not stupid enough to accuse you of that with absolutely zero evidence… I’m glad you’re not on the list because those who are on the list.” Aaron said.

Rodgers also suggested that individuals associated with the controversial island should, at a minimum. Moreover, undergo an inquiry and, at a maximum, face investigation, highlighting the need for scrutiny in such cases.

Aaron Rodgers blasted Kimmel’s ability to read from a prompter with a team of joke writers. Rodgers expressed how proud he is of his junior college and Cal education, finding contentment in his journey.

He stressed the importance of accurate context, unconcerned about Kimmel’s comments. Rodgers clarified, a couple of times, that he never accused Kimmel of being on any list. He further expressed a willingness to move forward amicably.