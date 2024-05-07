mobile app bar

Eli Manning Wasn’t Going To Miss Out the Chance To Roast Tom Brady as He Joins the Party Late

Aniket Srivastava
Published

Eli Manning and Tom Brady, Image Credit: USA Today Sports

The most awaited roast of Tom Brady took place on Sunday night, with many surprise appearances, including Brady’s long-time rival, Peyton Manning. However, his younger brother, Eli, who was also expected at the show, wasn’t seen anywhere.

However, both Manning brothers fulfilled their roles in roasting Tom Brady. While Peyton delivered fiery lines on stage, Eli opted to roast him on social media from the comfort of his own home.

Eli Manning revealed on X that he wanted to attend Tom Brady’s roast but chose not to because he didn’t want Brady to be roasted for a third time. This displays Eli’s savagery, and for those who didn’t understand, he referenced his two Super Bowl wins against Tom Brady. He wrote,

“I thought about attending the Roast of Tom Brady last night, but I did not want to Roast him for a 3rd time!!”

Fans erupted in laughter as they praised Eli’s humor, appreciating his perfect timing. Moreover, many believed that if Eli had made an appearance on the show, it would have been a nightmare for Tom Brady.

While Eli Manning doesn’t come close to Brady’s seven Super Bowl wins, his two crucial Super Bowl victories still haunt the Patriots QB. Throughout the entire show, the participants made sure to remind Brady of his losses against the younger Manning.

Will Ferrell’s Hilarious Roast of Tom Brady

American actor and comedian Will Ferrell, who came in a character of Anchorman’s Ron Burgundy, brutally roasted Tom Brady while referencing his jokes around former Giants QB Eli Manning. He stated,

I mean, let’s be honest. Your best years are behind you, Tom. The Super Bowls, Gisele [Bündchen], your movie career, it’s all done, it’s all gone. But you won’t be forgotten. You’ll always be remembered as Eli Manning’s b**ch.”

Eli Manning is the only quarterback who is undefeated against Tom Brady in two Super Bowls. Their first meeting in the Super Bowl was in 2007, where, despite the Patriots being favored to win, they ended up losing 17-14 to Eli’s team. Four years later, Brady had a chance for revenge, but once again failed to succeed when the Giants secured their fourth title by winning the game 21-17.

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava

