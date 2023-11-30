“He Has a Six Pack Now”: Rob Gronkowski Had a Flattering Response to Tom Brady’s Unintentional Thirst Trap

It has been almost nine months since Tom Brady announced his retirement from football. However, he hasn’t quite transitioned to retirement, making massive business ventures and even maintaining an NFL physique. The ex-Patriots player recently blessed his fans with a set of pictures of his outing with the kids. It has apparently caught Rob Gronkowski‘s attention as well.

Brady recently went on a sea adventure with his kids, Vivian and Benjamin, for lobster catching and snorkeling. When he shared a picture of his toned physique, it was labeled as a ‘thirst trap’ by many.

During his recent chat on the “Up and Adams” show, Rob Gronkowski talked about the same photo and clarified that it wasn’t a thirst trap. In his view, Brady was only enjoying himself out in the sea with his kids. He said,

“I don’t think it was really a thirsty thirst trap picture… I think he was with his family. He’s out there, just enjoying the water. Going Scuba diving, all that good stuff,” followed by, “He just posted a picture with his shirt off, just showing that he’s still in shape, that he could still do it.”

It wasn’t only Brady’s former teammate who took notice of his sculpted build but also his fans, who urged the former NFL star to make a return to the gridiron.

Rob Gronkowski and Fans Are Amazed by Tom Brady’s Physique

Gronk was in awe after seeing Brady’s insane six-pack. He couldn’t help but shower praise on his ex-teammate, who has maintained peak athletic form even at the age of 46. The former TE also added that Brady might have been flexing the biceps and triceps in the picture.

“Tom’s looking good. Look at that! He has a six-pack now. He’s got some biceps. He’s got some triceps that he’s pushing off of right now,” Rob Gronkowski said. “He looks good. It’s pretty incredible. He’s 46 years old, and he’s looking fantastic.”

TB12’s recent post consisted of a set of pictures where the former NFL star can be seen helping his daughter fish, swimming in the water, and catching a few lobsters. These pictures have garnered more than 600k likes in the past few days, with fans who were more concentrated on Brady’s physique than his fishing skills.

The top comment said that Brady looked more fit in retirement than when he was active. Another sarcastically urged Brady to throw a football at the sea from his boat, and if it lands on water, then he’s still the best quarterback that the Pats ever had.

The Patriots have struggled so significantly this year that there were even discussions about Bill Belichick getting fired. With Brady at the helm, they were once the biggest threat in the NFL but are now a strong contender for the first draft pick.