“Make it happen”: Damian Lillard calls on Las Vegas Raiders to sign Odell Beckham Jr. after tumultuous release from Cleveland

Odell Beckham Jr. has had quite the week, being controversially released from the Cleveland Browns. Damian Lillard is pulling for the Raiders to sign him.

OBJ’s situation with the Browns came to a very tumultuous end as there were reports of a rift between OBJ and quarterback Baker Mayfield. The duo never really got things going during their time in Cleveland.

OBJ was brought over to electrify a Browns passing attack that already had Jarvis Landry. However, it never really materialized that way as either Baker was missing OBJ on open throws or OBJ was running a route he wasn’t supposed to. At the end of the day, there just wasn’t a good connection between the two, and the Browns had to move on.

🚨 It’s official 🚨 The Browns have released OBJ 😮 pic.twitter.com/lJXDwcMtyl — FanDuel (@FanDuel) November 5, 2021

Also Read: “Donovan Peoples-Jones Touchdown Let’s F**king Go”: LeBron James can’t control his excitement after Baker Mayfield finds Browns WR for a 60 yard bomb

Damian Lillard makes a pitch for Odell Beckham Jr. on behalf of the Las Vegas Raiders

Several teams would love to have Odell Beckham Jr. on their roster. Despite his struggles with the Cleveland Browns, he’s still a very effective weapon when used right.

Baker and OBJ never found chemistry together, but that doesn’t mean that no other quarterback will. It wasn’t too long ago that OBJ was looked at as a top five receiver in the league.

Odell has expressed interest in joining a playoff contender, and there are several teams in the mix with the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and New Orleans Saints reportedly being at the top of the list.

OBJ wants to join the Seahawks, prefers free agency over waivers, per @ProFootballTalk 49ers and Saints are also considered “teams to watch” pic.twitter.com/LXLaL0sgYt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 8, 2021

However, if you went by basketball players and their pitches, it seems like OBJ’s ideal fit would be the Las Vegas Raiders. Damian Lillard made a post on Instagram where he photoshopped the wide receiver in a Raiders uniform with the caption ‘Make it happen.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damian Lillard (@damianlillard)

The Raiders are a playoff contender and they do feature a pass-first offense with Derek Carr currently third in the league in passing yards. OBJ could be his next weapon. So, is there a chance it happens? Well, we’ll have to wait and see.

Any team could currently pick Beckham up off the waiver wire (if they’re willing to take on his current contract), and so the entire thing could be out of OBJ’s hands entirely. Here’s the current waiver order:

Teams will have until Monday to place a waiver claim on Odell Beckham Jr. Here is the current waiver wire order: pic.twitter.com/pA8RwAhG7K — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 5, 2021

Also Read: “The Indianapolis Colts Were Run Like the Department Of Homeland Security”: Peyton Manning Apparently Dealt With Secret Injuries Throughout his Career Which Indy Kept On the Down Low