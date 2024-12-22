“The Older Guys Did It When I Was Young”: DeAndre Hopkins on Being Rookie Xavier Worthy’s Harshest Critic

At the start of this season, the KC Chiefs suffered an acute shortage of experience and personnel at the WR position. Rookie receiver Xavier Worthy was the only one holding the fort until DeAndre Hopkins was signed, solving many of the Chiefs’ attacking woes.

The icing on the cake? Hopkins didn’t just come to Kansas City to do his job, but to go above and beyond, as he is keenly interested in getting the best out of Worthy — a big help for a 21-year-old rookie adjusting to the NFL.

In an interaction with Sports Radio 810, Hopkins revealed that he makes extra efforts to mentor Worthy because, for him, it feels like a passing-of-the-torch moment. Back when he was adjusting to the new world of the NFL, it was Andre Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald who helped him ease into the chaos.

In DHop’s eyes, this mentorship to Worthy is an extension of the gratitude he feels for those who paved the way for him.

“The older guys did it when I was young, Andre Johnson and Larry, so it’s only right I do the same,” said Hopkins.

This means that DeAndre should ideally be one of Worthy’s harshest critics, a title the former Titans star happily claimed during the interview. DeAndre explained that his strictness stems from a simple hope: that Worthy pushes himself to the maximum. So much so that the rookie can turn one touchdown into two and make as many receptions as possible.

“You know, I’m one of his harshest critics, so I want him to make every catch. It all comes his way, but you know, sometimes, it’s going to come… and he gets more playing time, and you know, just plays in this league. But I want him to have two touchdown instead of one.”

Luckily for DeAndre, his efforts on Worthy’s improvement are already showing its results. The Chiefs veteran revealed that if one were to detail the improvements made by the rookie in the last few weeks, there has been a considerable improvement in his understanding of the game. Especially in dealing with defense, coverage, and leverage.

“He understands the defenses and coverage and leverage,” proudly noted the veteran wide receiver.

#Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins says that he's Xavier Worthy's hardest critic. He told @SSJWHB, "The older guys did it when I was young, Andre Johnson and Larry, so it's only right I do the same."

All that said, it’s great news for Worthy and Chiefs fans that Hopkins has taken on the role of a mentor. The 32-year-old Hopkins has been one of the greatest WRs in the last decade, so he is undoubtedly perfect for the job.

Since 2013, the three-time First-Team All-Pro has led the charts in targets [1,584], catches [982], and receiving yards [12,958]. Moreover, DeAndre has 5 Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections under his kitty.

So, when someone of DeAndre’s caliber takes a keen interest in your welfare, the future is definitely bright. And the same can be said about Worthy.