“Slow Start For The Guy”: Kayla Nicole Highlights Ex-BF Travis Kelce’s Worst Career Stats in 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs have won four consecutive games to open the 2024 NFL season. Those victories have come despite a tepid beginning for Travis Kelce, who has recorded just 158 receiving yards in the Chiefs’ contests.

Kelce’s best showing of the year came in Week 4, where he hauled in seven passes for 89 yards. The performance nearly doubled his production from the first three games (eight receptions for 89 yards), but only came after wide receiver Rashee Rice left the game due to injury.

In Rice’s absence, Kelce will have to play at peak level to help Kansas City stay on the winning path. The I Am Athlete podcast, hosted by Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, anticipates Kelce having a strong performance on Monday Night Football versus the New Orleans Saints. When asked about Kelce’s projected yardage total, co-host Tad Prescott took the over on 58.5 yards.

“I think he gets more. [Without] Rashee Rice, [the Chiefs] force fed him last time… [they’re] going to definitely need him.”

Nicole couldn’t resist throwing a little shade Kelce’s way when discussing him, saying this has been a “slow start for the guy.” Fans found her sly remark hilarious, and applauded her for not going overboard in her criticism.

A fan reacts to Kayla Nicole saying Travis Kelce has had a “slow start.”@TheSportsRushUS pic.twitter.com/8LWAjRKsRY — Braden Ramsey (@braden_ramsey) October 8, 2024

To round out the “I Am Picks” segment, former NFL quarterback Aqib Talib said Patrick Mahomes would throw for more than 235.5 passing yards.

Talib also guessed Derek Carr would surpass 208.5 passing yards, while Prescott expressed belief in Alvin Kamara rushing for over 63.5 yards.

So far this season, Mahomes averaged just 226 passing yards per game. However, he has exceeded 235 passing yards in two of four contests.

Carr has eclipsed 208 passing yards in two of his four games, while Kamara has yet to run for fewer than 77 yards in a game through four weeks. Kelce has topped 58 receiving yards only one time coming into action.