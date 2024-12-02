“So Did I”: Josh Allen Shares He Picked Himself Over Brock Purdy for Bills vs. 49ers Fantasy Football Team

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; NBC Sideline reporter, Melissa Stark interviews Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Fans and analysts who selected Josh Allen in fantasy football were treated to an incredible performance in Week 13 at the Highmark Stadium. The Bills quarterback threw a touchdown, ran for a score, and even tallied a receiving TD against the 49ers to leave a huge impression with a hat-trick.

While Allen wasn’t officially credited with the reception, he did gain seven receiving yards and scored a receiving touchdown.

With the Bills securing a 35-10 win—thanks to Allen’s two touchdowns and 148 yards—fantasy football managers definitely got their money’s worth.

During his post-game interview with NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark, Allen revealed that he’s playing fantasy football himself and had chosen to pick himself over Brock Purdy for his team.

Melissa Stark: “And Cris Collinsworth is very excited because he started you on his fantasy team.”

Josh Allen: “I love that. So did I.”

Melissa Stark: “Perfect. Oh, good to hear it.”

Allen bet on himself and didn’t disappoint. Allen’s viral response highlighted his self-confidence, which mirrors his high MVP odds (+150) after the Bills-49ers game.

Purdy, struggling in the snowy weather, finished with just 94 yards and no touchdowns. Meanwhile, Allen’s remarkable 7-yard touchdown—where he ran and caught the ball himself—amused many, including Patrick Mahomes, who tweeted in response.

That was lit! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 2, 2024

With Allen leading the way, the Bills (10-2) are now seen as the biggest threat to the Chiefs (11-1) in the AFC. And if the Bills and Chiefs meet in the Championship game, we can be sure of one thing: Josh Allen knows exactly who to pick for his fantasy team.