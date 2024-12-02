“So Did I”: Josh Allen Shares He Picked Himself Over Brock Purdy for Bills vs. 49ers Fantasy Football Team

Fans and analysts who selected Josh Allen in fantasy football were treated to an incredible performance in Week 13 at the Highmark Stadium. The Bills quarterback threw a touchdown, ran for a score, and even tallied a receiving TD against the 49ers to leave a huge impression with a hat-trick.
While Allen wasn’t officially credited with the reception, he did gain seven receiving yards and scored a receiving touchdown.
With the Bills securing a 35-10 win—thanks to Allen’s two touchdowns and 148 yards—fantasy football managers definitely got their money’s worth.
During his post-game interview with NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark, Allen revealed that he’s playing fantasy football himself and had chosen to pick himself over Brock Purdy for his team.
As if his day couldn’t get any better, @JoshAllenQB started himself in fantasy football (via @SNFonNBC)@nflfantasy | @buffalobills pic.twitter.com/wlH30EXjaD
— NFL (@NFL) December 2, 2024
Melissa Stark: “And Cris Collinsworth is very excited because he started you on his fantasy team.”
Josh Allen: “I love that. So did I.”
Melissa Stark: “Perfect. Oh, good to hear it.”
Allen bet on himself and didn’t disappoint. Allen’s viral response highlighted his self-confidence, which mirrors his high MVP odds (+150) after the Bills-49ers game.
Purdy, struggling in the snowy weather, finished with just 94 yards and no touchdowns. Meanwhile, Allen’s remarkable 7-yard touchdown—where he ran and caught the ball himself—amused many, including Patrick Mahomes, who tweeted in response.
That was lit!
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 2, 2024
With Allen leading the way, the Bills (10-2) are now seen as the biggest threat to the Chiefs (11-1) in the AFC. And if the Bills and Chiefs meet in the Championship game, we can be sure of one thing: Josh Allen knows exactly who to pick for his fantasy team.