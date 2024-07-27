“So Iconic”: Olivia Dunne Reacts as Kristin Juszczyk Designs Paris Olympics Outfit To Perfection

Olivia Dunne is extremely popular for her gymnastics skills with an Instagram following of millions. On top of it, she even has a keen eye for fashion trends. So, when Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, shared a teaser video of her creation for the LSU star, Dunne was in awe.

Taking to Instagram, Kristin, who previously designed jackets for Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Simone Biles, and Olivia Culpo, shared an update about her new project in collaboration with Microsoft Copilot.

Once Dunne came across the post, she could not help but express her excitement in a comment, writing:

“This is so iconic…. I can’t wait to wear this in Paris!”

Similarly, fans also poured in with their reactions in the same post, as they appreciated what Kristin had made for Dunne.

One fan hailed Kristin and mentioned how excited they were about her upcoming projects as the NFL season approaches in September. Another fan eagerly awaited the reveal of Olivia’s outfit designed by Kristin.

A third fan saw how Kristin’s work closely resembles Chanel, known for its high-end designs, while another was optimistic about Kristin’s potential, claiming the sky is the limit.

Having said that, Olivia Dunne will not be partaking in the Paris Olympics, as she had to retire from elite gymnastics due to an ankle injury. Still, Dunne recently announced her decision to return for her fifth season with the LSU gymnastics team.

Moreover, even though there is no confirmation yet, it is speculated that she might be present in Paris to support her teammates given that several LSU athletes will be competing in the quadrennial event.

Switching the conversation back to Kristin, the fullback’s wife was thrust into the spotlight when Taylor Swift sported a jacket she designed during a game at Arrowhead Stadium in January 2024. This exposure even propelled her into securing an NFL Licensing Deal.

Kristin ‘s Fashion-Line Flourishes Amid San Francisco 49ers’ Fullback’s Salary Cut

Kyle recently shared that his wife Kristin’s fashion career helps make up for the pay cut he took with the 49ers. Naturally, this statement stands as a testimony to the 32-year-old fashion designer’s success.

During an interview with San Francisco Chronicle’s Mike Silver, Kyle shared that Kristin’s clothing line has seen a surge in popularity after securing an NFL licensing agreement and receiving endorsements from Taylor Swift. This newfound success has not only helped increase their family’s income but also lent support to him as the team’s GM approached him with a new restructured two-year, $9.1 million deal.



“Quite frankly she’s already made up for my cut. So that definitely helps,” said Kyle.



While acknowledging the blow to his ego from being asked to accept a pay cut and feeling undervalued, Kyle mentioned that Kristin’s thriving business has lessened the impact. This has enabled him to focus on his on-field performance and not hanker after the financial aspects of his contract.