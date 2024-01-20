Behind Taylor Swift’s Iconic Jacket Moment, Kristin Juszczyk Revealed Painful Game-Day Tips Behind Being the Ultimate WAG

Kristin Juszczyk has garnered much attention recently with the iconic ’87’ jacket creation for Taylor Swift. She is not just the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, but the talented force behind some of the most talked about custom game-day outfits. Her craftsmanship has set new standards for NFL WAGS’ fashion which started with designing Halloween costumes for herself and her husband Kyle.

Kristin took to designing signature stand-out pieces under the ‘Origin’ brand, as her name took strides in the fashion industry. This craftsmanship comes from a detailed analysis of the surroundings and her experience of attending the games. In a discussion on the Tracey Sandler Show, Kristin Juszczyk talked about her process and priorities that dictated the stylish outcomes.

“I would say for me anybody who’s ever sat in, has ever been to Levi’s, knows that right where our section is or a majority of the section ends, it is like 30 degrees hotter than it is outside, truly,” she explained the evolution of her fashion game.

Her experience has contributed a lot to her expertise, affecting the designs at the core. She threw light on how her thought process has helped her in getting details just right for her coveted NFL WAGS group.

“Right when you leave your house, it’s right, it’s rather cold, and then you’re sitting in the seats and you’re drenched in sweat like when I tell you it’s like 99 degrees. So for me, I always know when I’m dressing that I need to dress in layers because I definitely can’t wear anything long sleeve… I will just be drenched in sweat.“

Kristin had plans to be a realtor, which changed in due course towards fashion. Her stylish appearances on the field piqued the interest of many, giving way to ‘Origin’ in 2018. Consequently, she has crafted bespoke gears for the most famous WAGS like Brittany Mahomes and Simone Biles. Now again, her prominence has spiked as Taylor Swift sported a puffer piece to support Travis Kelce at Arrowhead.

Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce at Arrowhead in Origin 87 piece from Kristin Juszczyk

Taylor Swift who is known for her unique appearances dazzled in style at the Arrowhead, sweeping headlines everywhere. She donned a candy apple red puffer piece in a game to add warmth to the fourth coldest game in NFL history. The piece brought to life by Kristin Juszczyk was embellished with Travis Kelce’s name and jersey number.

Amidst the frenzy, a new line of concern arose as Kristin took charge of cautioning the appreciators of fraudulent merch sales. In fact, she gave reassurances about the availability of authorized apparel for purchase for fans to flaunt authentic pieces.

Aside from the limelight and fan appreciation, Kyle Juszczyk celebrated his wife’s achievements while talking about her grind.

“It was just awesome. We were just so happy in our house,” said Juszczyk after fans alleyed to celebrate her work.

He also dispelled all misconceptions about Nike’s involvement in Swift’s 87 jacket design. Similarly, keen-eyed fans who loved Swift’s style rushed to Kristen’s social media, raising the follower count to 600k. Moreover, her customized designs can change the way fans support their favorite NFL stars altogether.