Julian Edelman & Danny Amendola Once Hired a ‘Man With a Broom’ to Just Pick Up 40 Broken Champagne Bottles After Patriots’ Super Bowl Win

Super Bowl celebrations tend to get hectic, especially when it’s your first one. In the case of Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman, the postgame party for Super Bowl XLIX proved to be just as memorable as their on-field heroics.

During their most recent discussion on Edelman’s Games with Names podcast, the two of them took the time to reflect on their nightclub shenanigans and how it all led to a lucrative job opportunity for one local homeless guy.

“We went to the club in Boston, and we just said, ‘Give us 40 bottles of champagne.” I don’t know why, we just started spraying each other,” Edelman recalled. Amendola felt the need to add that “They brought them out in a wheelbarrow” before providing the rest of the details.

“We walked around the whole place and we’d either spray it and then bust it on the ground, or just bust it in on the ground. Then, we gave a guy some money to follow us around with a broom and a pail just to clean up all of the broken glass. It was just complete destruction. Walking down the street, wheelbarrow, and then a guy with a broom, just chugging champagne and then spraying it and breaking glass.”

The game itself may have been worth the watch for Patriots fans, but if there’s any truth at all to Amendola’s story, then the party trio that night certainly would have been a sight to behold.

Even though he was never the recipient of a major contract, the former New England wideout has managed to make out alright for himself in retirement. He’s currently trying his hand in the real estate market and even has a partnership with a local architect in Austin, Texas.

Nevertheless, most fans will remember his infamously short stint as an assistant coach with the Las Vegas Raiders. Primarily working with punt returners, Amendola coached for just one season under the guidance of Josh McDaniels.

Once the 2023 season reached its conclusion, he decided that coaching wasn’t for him. Nowadays, when he’s not busy developing properties in Texas, Amendola can be found in his backyard pool sipping on his beverage of choice.

When Edelman inquired about his latest hobbies, he jokingly stated that “I sure as hell love floating in my pool on Sunday and drinking margaritas.” Given the amount of Super Bowl heroics that Amendola was able to pull off in New England, it’s safe to say that he’s more than deserving of a lavish lifestyle.

Despite being an undrafted free agent, he still managed to become a two-time Super Bowl champion and a Patriots legend. Surely that’s enough to earn yourself an extra margarita or two on the backend.

Let’s just hope he’s not smashing any of those glasses around the pool.