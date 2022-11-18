HomeSearch

“So you been saw this, LeBron James?”: Jalen Ramsey exposes LeLiar’s shenanigans once more as the King continues his lying streak

Ashish Priyadarshi
|Published Nov 18, 2022

LeBron James, Jalen Ramsey
Credit: USA Today Sports

Jalen Ramsey hopped on LeBron James’ The Shop episode, and he had a fun time exposing The King for a recent trend of pathologically lying.

LeBron’s habit of making stuff is coming to a thread on Twitter now, and many people are seeing him for who he is. Of course, it’s sometimes blatantly funny to see LeBron make things up for no reason.

The meme has gone viral now, and now everyone has their own takes on it.

It’s hilarious to see, and the Lakers star has caught on to it as well. He even memed himself because of how viral the trend has become. Why does LeBron lie?

No reason really. It’s also about stuff that doesn’t matter at all, making it 10 times funnier.

Jalen Ramsey calls out LeBron James for knowing the Rams’ defensive schemes

LeBron was messing around on The Shop once more, and he brought up playing Madden. The King said he was taking it to the Rams, exposing Jalen Ramsey because he knew the Rams’ defensive schemes.

However, the Rams cornerback was having none of that. He immediately called LeBron out, and even LeBron knew that Ramsey had him. Ramsey mentioned the memes flying around, and LeBron chuckled to acknowledge he knows about them.

LeBron mocked himself for lying too

LeBron’s well aware of his habits by now. His most notable lie is the one about Migos and Takeoff. Following Takeoff’s death, LeBron acknowledged that he had been listening to Migos since 2010. However, the problem was that Migos hadn’t released a song until 2011/12.

There are several other smaller fibs that LeBron has told that the internet has found a way to mock.

He made a meme of himself as well.

