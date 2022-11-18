“So you been saw this, LeBron James?”: Jalen Ramsey exposes LeLiar’s shenanigans once more as the King continues his lying streak

Jalen Ramsey hopped on LeBron James’ The Shop episode, and he had a fun time exposing The King for a recent trend of pathologically lying.

LeBron’s habit of making stuff is coming to a thread on Twitter now, and many people are seeing him for who he is. Of course, it’s sometimes blatantly funny to see LeBron make things up for no reason.

The meme has gone viral now, and now everyone has their own takes on it.

Lebron lying is truly a separate form of comedy😭 via @evansolott pic.twitter.com/aB0acTaNyg — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) November 10, 2022

It’s hilarious to see, and the Lakers star has caught on to it as well. He even memed himself because of how viral the trend has become. Why does LeBron lie?

No reason really. It’s also about stuff that doesn’t matter at all, making it 10 times funnier.

Jalen Ramsey calls out LeBron James for knowing the Rams’ defensive schemes

LeBron was messing around on The Shop once more, and he brought up playing Madden. The King said he was taking it to the Rams, exposing Jalen Ramsey because he knew the Rams’ defensive schemes.

However, the Rams cornerback was having none of that. He immediately called LeBron out, and even LeBron knew that Ramsey had him. Ramsey mentioned the memes flying around, and LeBron chuckled to acknowledge he knows about them.

Jalen Ramsey called out Lebron during an interview 🤣🤣 h/t @NFLonPrime pic.twitter.com/CkDO5Xj6qn — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 18, 2022

LeBron mocked himself for lying too

LeBron’s well aware of his habits by now. His most notable lie is the one about Migos and Takeoff. Following Takeoff’s death, LeBron acknowledged that he had been listening to Migos since 2010. However, the problem was that Migos hadn’t released a song until 2011/12.

LeBron lying about knowing who Migos were before any of his teammates in 2010. He just does this unprovoked 😭 pic.twitter.com/5dpuDe1Ern — b rose (@3randyn) November 7, 2022

There are several other smaller fibs that LeBron has told that the internet has found a way to mock.

Everytime someone mentions LBJ and Liverpool, I have to think about this clip 😂 https://t.co/TLWbXlW54k pic.twitter.com/c2VZ1FLG7f — 🥷🏾 (@bossmann93) December 22, 2021

He made a meme of himself as well.

LeBron did his own meme 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9MTVp79qiF — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 18, 2022

