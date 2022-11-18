Sammy Watkins Net Worth: How Much Has The Green Bay Receiver Earned By Playing In The NFL?

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (11) celebrates with wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) after Lazard got a first down reception in overtime against the Dallas Cowboys during their football game Sunday, November 13, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvscowboys 1113222112djp

Samuel Watkins is a 29-year-old American football wide receiver who currently features for the Green Bay Packers. He attended Clemson University and was drafted fourth overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Before playing for the Packers, Watkins also featured for the Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, and Baltimore Ravens. With the Chiefs, Watkins also won a Super Bowl.

In his sophomore year, Samuel had impressive returns. On the back of 33 receptions for 537 yards and 10 touchdowns, he was chosen for the first team of the state in both his junior and senior years.

His recruit rating on Rivals.com was five stars. In order to play for Clemson University, he declined scholarships from Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, and Tennessee.

Samuel Watkins’ Net Worth

Sammy Watkins’ net worth is estimated to be $14 million in 2022. He currently has a one-year, $4 million deal with the Green Bay Packers, which includes a $350,000 signing bonus, $350,000 in guarantees, and a $1,850,000 average annual salary.

Watkins will make $1,120,000 in base pay, $350,000 in signing bonuses, $330,000 in roster bonuses, and $50,000 in workout bonuses in 2022. He will also have a $1,772,352 cap hit and a $400,000 dead cap value.

The Buffalo Bills selected Sammy Watkins in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He agreed to a four-year, $19.94 million deal that also included a $12.28 million signing bonus. He broke previous records in his rookie season, setting new ones for receptions and receiving yards.

Sammy signed with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 and the Kansas City Chiefs the following year. The Chiefs offered him a three-year, $48 million contract.

He had 52 receptions for 673 yards and three receiving touchdowns in his second season with the Chiefs. He also contributed immensely to his team’s Super Bowl victory.

