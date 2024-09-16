“Somebody Gave Tom the Script”: Tom Brady’s Pregame Take On Derek Carr Makes Saints Fans Go Gaga

Derek Carr shone as he helped the New Orleans Saints lead the Dallas Cowboys. At the AT&T stadium, the quarterback passed to WR Rashid Shaheed for a massive 70-yard touchdown. As many recalled Tom Brady’s pre-game words, they couldn’t help but wonder how he saw this coming.

While discussing the Cowboys vs. Saints faceoff, Brady expressed hope to see Carr utilize the chance to showcase his skill, and prove to everyone that last game’s win against Carolina wasn’t just a fluke:

“I like the opportunity for Derek Carr to come out and prove to everybody that last week wasn’t just a bad Carolina team they were playing. He wants to play well on the road against Dallas”

As Carr stunned with his unbelievable passes on the field, fans gave credit where it was due. Many online users appreciated Brady’s football IQ for correctly recognizing the Saints QB’s potential and many fans even compared Carr to Brady.

Fans had fun with the pre-game clip as they brought in the age-old narrative that the NFL is scripted as one fan cheekily remarked, “Somebody gave Tom the script”

Somebody gave Tom the script — NolaDave82 (@82nolaDave94) September 15, 2024

Fans pointed out that while the 7x Super Bowl winner might’ve stumbled during his broadcasting debut, he clearly knows and understands football:

Rare TB12 W — Shane | AK  (@ItsJustAK__) September 15, 2024

This is because Brady actually knows what the fuck he is talking about, unlike almost all sports talking heads. — Wooley (@WooleysBrain) September 15, 2024

Of course, there was truth in Brady’s words as the Saints upset the Cowboys and handed them a 44-19 loss, at their own home field!

Carr proves Brady right with blowout win

After the Saints annihilated the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, nobody thought much of it. Carolina, after all, doesn’t have much to brag about.

However, much like Brady anticipated, the Saints’ magic was not just because of an inept Panthers unit, and they proved it as they handed the Cowboys an upset.

After a dominant 47-10 victory over the Panthers in Week 1, they faced the Cowboys in Week 2 and delivered a surprising 44-19 blowout, accumulating 310 yards in the first half alone. This performance was unexpected, especially considering the Cowboys’ strong showing against the Cleveland Browns the previous week.

In their matchup against Dallas, the Saints scored on their first six offensive drives, showing a well-coordinated attack under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

Carr completed 11 of 16 passes for 243 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown pass to Rashid Shaheed, while running back Alvin Kamara had a standout game with three rushing touchdowns and a receiving score.

The Saints’ offense has now totaled 91 points over the first two games, marking the second-highest total in franchise history and tying for the sixth-most in NFL history for a season’s opening two games.

Fans will be hoping Carr and the Saints can keep showing up like this. They face the Philadelphia Eagles next week. Will Carr be able to keep up the momentum?