Tre Harris Landing Spots NFL Draft 2025: 4 Teams That Might Show Interest in the Ole Miss Wide Receiver

Not every receiver can be the WR1, and not every team is in a position to draft a wide receiver in the first round. However, there are several talented receivers capable of excelling as a team’s WR2—especially for squads that already feature a strong Z receiver. One such prospect is Tre Harris, a wideout with immense potential.

Standing at 6’3″ and weighing 210 pounds, Harris ran a 4.54-second 40-yard dash at the Combine, showcasing both size and speed. He’s a clear Day 2 prospect, well-suited for a team in need of a boundary receiver with true X potential. Harris is a downfield threat with the ability to make an impact in the red zone.

So, which teams could benefit from adding a strong, NFL-ready receiver as their WR2? The Washington Commanders are a prime example, making them a strong landing spot for Harris.

Washington Commanders could use someone like Harris

The Commanders made a big splash this offseason by adding Deebo Samuel, a key piece to an offense that lit up defenses last season, largely thanks to Kliff Kingsbury’s play calling and rookie sensation Jayden Daniels.

However, there were still games where they struggled due to a lack of a true downfield threat. While Terry McLaurin continues to perform at a high level, Washington is in need of more playmakers to complement their offense.

With receivers Dyami Brown and Olamide Zaccheaus leaving in free agency, the team is left with just McLaurin, Deebo, and Michael Gallup. Given their roster needs, they don’t have to spend a first-round pick on a receiver, especially when they could use that pick to address the edge rusher position.

Instead, Washington should target Tre Harris in the second round. He would provide Daniels with the downfield threat and contested catch ability the offense needs to take the next step.

Kansas City Chiefs don’t have a big X receiver

The Kansas City Chiefs haven’t had a prototypical X receiver during Patrick Mahomes’s tenure, largely because their offense has prioritized speed over size. Players like Tyreek Hill, Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Hollywood Brown have all brought elite speed to the table, but none of them are the kind of downfield threats or red-zone targets that Mahomes could rely on for a more physical presence.

This is where Tre Harris could make a difference. With a combination of size and speed, as per Arrowhead Addict, Harris offers a unique skill set. At Ole Miss, his versatility in route running and ability to line up in different formations made him a consistent threat, and he could bring that same dynamic to Kansas City. While the Chiefs have leaned on Travis Kelce as their primary red-zone target, his production has been declining as age catches up to him, and he’s no longer a downfield threat.

Kansas City recently re-signed JuJu Smith-Schuster and Brown to complement Rice and Worthy, but Harris could provide something they’ve been missing—a big, athletic receiver who can stretch the field and be a reliable option in the red zone.

The Saints are in the market for a receiver

The New Orleans Saints have a solid group of receivers, including Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Bub Means, and Dante Pettis. However, none of these players managed to stay healthy for all 17 games, with injuries keeping the group sidelined for significant stretches. Even if they stay healthy next season, including new free agency signing Brandin Cooks, none of them is a true downfield threat or a big-bodied receiver with a large catching radius.

This is where Tre Harris could make an impact. The Saints signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling last season to fill that role, but he became a free agent and ultimately signed with the Seahawks. Now, New Orleans needs a reliable deep threat, and Harris could be the answer.

Despite facing tough SEC competition at Ole Miss, Harris averaged nearly 18 yards per catch last season, showcasing his ability to stretch the field. Plus, as a Louisiana native, returning home to play for the Saints would be a perfect fit for him. Harris would be a valuable addition in the second or early third round of the draft.

Houston Texans need a WR2 behind Nico Collins

With Stefon Diggs no longer in Houston, Collins is now positioned as the WR1, commanding over $30 million in the process. The Texans will need someone who can complement him, someone who can play second fiddle while still making an impact. Harris is an ideal fit for that role, given his size, speed, and proven ability to produce.

CJ Stroud faced struggles in his sophomore year, and he’ll need more support moving forward. Meanwhile, Tank Dell’s future remains uncertain after he tore his ACL in Week 16 last season. Even if he returns early, he likely won’t be the same player. Young receivers like Xavier Hutchinson and John Metchie have combined for just 60 receptions, leaving the Texans in need of further depth.

While the team could go after a wideout in the first round, the priority should still be strengthening the offensive line. That said, drafting a big-bodied receiver like Harris in the second or third round could provide Stroud with a reliable downfield target to elevate the offense.

Last season, Harris started eight games for Ole Miss, missing five due to a lower-body injury. Despite the time off, he still managed to haul in 60 receptions for just over 1,000 yards and 7 touchdowns. His performance earned him Second-team Associated Press All-American honors and Third-team All-SEC recognition.

However, there are areas of concern in his game. He has a limited route tree, and he has shown inconsistency with his catching, especially when he had defenders beat deep.

Additionally, injuries have plagued him over the past two seasons, and at 23 years old after five years in college, teams will need him to develop and improve at a faster rate compared to other prospects. That said, if he can stay healthy and continue to refine his game, Harris could be a valuable pick in the second or third round.