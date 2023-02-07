“Someone get Patrick Mahomes a 10-day contract”: Shaquille O’Neal wants Chiefs QB to ditch the Super Bowl and join the NBA

Patrick Mahomes is a man of many talents, and with his football skills, he’s led the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl. However, Shaquille O’Neal wants Mahomes to join the NBA.

The Chiefs quarterback once more displayed his dominance this year, leading Kansas City to a 14-3 record. Many people had the Chiefs’ offense falling off after they traded away Tyreek Hill, but there was no dip in performance.

In fact, Mahomes put up another MVP-level season, being the favorite to win the award at the moment. He threw for a league-high and career-high 5,250 yards and a league-high 41 touchdowns. He was the only quarterback in the league to throw for more than 5,000 yards, and the only quarterback to surpass 40 touchdowns.

Mahomes has been elite since the day he joined the league. In his first full year, he won the MVP award while becoming only the second quarterback to throw for more than 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season with Peyton Manning.

Can @PatrickMahomes add a 2nd MVP award to his collection? @Invisalign 📺: #NFLHonors Thursday Feb. 9, 9pm ET on NBC pic.twitter.com/Tyesw6B97f — NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2023

Shaquille O’Neal shouts out Patrick Mahomes for a 10-day contract

While Mahomes is dead set on winning this Super Bowl and has focused all his attention there, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal believes the Chiefs quarterback should join the NBA instead.

A reel of Mahomes absolutely going off while playing basketball was shared on an Instagram page with a fan claiming “Someone get Patrick Mahomes a 10 day contract.” Shaq reshared the post on his story.

The former Lakers legend may be trying to whisk Pat away from the Super Bowl to join the NBA. I mean, looking at the reel, there is a genuine chance Mahomes could be a dual-sport athlete.

However, at the moment we aren’t living in alternate realities. For now, the Eagles are the only thing on Mahomes’ mind, and he’ll be doing anything he can to try and oust them. A win here would give Mahomes his second Super Bowl win, at just 27 years old. His already electrifying career will receive that much more of a jolt.

