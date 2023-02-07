Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Wants Herself to be Compared With Kendall Jenner & Not Gisele Bundchen

Veronika Rajek has now become a household name, all thanks to the Brady dating rumors. The Slovakian model had once expressed her love for the NFL superstar after witnessing a Buccaneers vs Saints game last year and since then, her popularity graph has only been surging upwards.

While there are many who reckon that Rajek, because she is married, is just utilizing the rumors to gain more followers, tonnes of Brady fans still think that she is ready to date the NFL legend.

Whatever might be the case, one can’t deny that the Brady dating rumors have benefitted Rajek to a massive extent and fans do want to know a lot more about her. Not long ago, she was invited on the ‘Pillow Talk’ podcast where she revealed that she isn’t planning to go back to her home country Slovakia.

Rajek, who has an OnlyFans account, revealed on the show that she thinks that people in her country do not give ample amount of respect to models like her. Moreover, she had also revealed on the podcast that she is actually a bis*xual.

Veronika Rajek does not want to be compared to Gisele Bundchen

Just a little while back, Veronika also had a chat with The U.S Sun where she talked in detail about her background and her comparison with Tom Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

Veronika had said during the interview that she started modeling at the tender age of 14 and has been traveling country to country to make a name for herself. When asked about her comparison with Gisele, Veronika claimed that Bundchen has been ruling the modeling world even before she was born, so the comparisons make no sense.

“It’s not good that people are comparing me to Gisele because she is like 20 years older than me. When they found her in Brazil, it was in year 1994 and I was born in 1996,” Rajek said.

“For sure she looks beautiful and amazing and her body after two kids look perfect. But when we are comparing the young models, you can compare me with girls like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber or Kendall Jenner because they are models and I am a model too,” she further added.

As far as Tom is concerned, although his marriage with Gisele ended quite a while ago, he is yet to respond to all the ‘Veronika dating’ rumors.

