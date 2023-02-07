Super Bowl LVII Supremacy: Popular HBO Series ‘The Last Of Us’ to Release Latest Episode Before Due Date to Avoid Clash With Chiefs vs Eagles Game

The Last Of Us, Super Bowl Credit: USA Today and The Last Of Us’ Instagram

Super Bowl LVII is just around the corner and fans just cannot keep calm. Everything about the Super Bowl is big, right from the celebrities who grace the halftime show, to the commercials which stay with the fans for a very long time.

It’s not just football, it’s much more than that. Even the people who don’t ardently follow games throughout the season find it difficult to stay away from the spectacle during Super Bowl because it has all the elements required to provide an unforgettable evening for every member of the family.

Even the money involved in and around the Super Bowl is just ridiculous. While during last season’s Super Bowl, a 30-second commercial used to cost $6.5 million, FOX is apparently going to charge a whopping $7 million for the same thing this time around.

That’s just how things work in this sport, after all, there is a reason why the NFL is widely considered to be one of the biggest leagues on the planet.

Also Read: “How I Got the Messed Up Script?” : Davante Adams Becomes the Latest NFL Star to Say Officials are Rigging Games

Fifth Episode of ‘The Last Of Us’ To Premiere on Friday To Avoid Clash With Super Bowl LVII

As it turns out, the impact of the league is such that a few other entertainment programs are holding themselves back in order to avoid clashing with the biggest game on the planet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pubity (@pubity)

One of most adored entertainment series ‘The Last Of Us,’ which has gained widespread love from fans and critics alike, is going to come out with it’s latest episode earlier than the stipulated schedule to avoid competing with the Super Bowl. The premiere of the fifth episode has been pushed to Friday instead of coming Sunday.

It would be fair to say that the step is in the best interest of everyone as there is no doubt about the fact that a lot of fans of the series might have preferred to watch the premiere before Super Bowl. This way, everyone ends up happy.

As far as the Chiefs vs Eagles clash is concerned, the stage is set, the fans are prepared and we just want Sunday to arrive sooner.

Also Read: Can You Buy Pro Bowl 2023 Jerseys? All You Need to Know