“Something Magical Happened”: Jason Jokes About Travis Kelce’s Eras Stage Appearance in London

The shine from the jaw-dropping moment when Travis Kelce surprised everyone with his on-stage debut at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London has still not faded for Tayvis stans. Social media went wild with clips of Travis’s unexpected appearance, from the moment he hopped on stage until his exit. Naturally, fans were itching to hear the inside scoop from Travis himself, and big brother Jason knew he had to deliver.

The “New Heights” X handle recently dropped a teaser clip that’s going to get everyone talking. It’s like a sneak peek into the juicy discussion that’s set to drop in today’s new episode. Jason Kelce, addressing his brother’s showstopping cameo, said,

“We talked a bit about the London trip last week, but on Night 3 something magical happened. Something everybody that is following your life would like to hear your viewpoint on your commentary of.”

Travis, meanwhile, couldn’t wipe the grin off his face, his cheeks turning pink as he replied, “Something magical happened,” before playfully asking, “What’s that?” Jason, not missing a beat, replied, “Somehow you made your way on to the Eras Stage.” And Travis? Well, he just kept on smiling.

For the last time before football season, we gotta talk about it TOMORROW. SEASON 2 FINALE. pic.twitter.com/Q0Ey04e2jU — New Heights (@newheightshow) July 2, 2024

So, Swifties and Chiefs fans alike, brace yourselves for what promises to be one heck of a conversation when the full episode drops. The mere hint of Jason and Travis Kelce discussing Travis’s Eras Tour stage debut has fans going wild with excitement.

Fans Buzz Over Jason’s Cryptic Conversation On Travis Kelce’s Eras Tour Surprise

Taylor Swift fans were over the moon when they saw the 6-foot-5 Kansas City Chiefs Tight End, all dressed up in a tuxedo and hat, looking absolutely smitten with Taylor. So when Jason dropped the bombshell that there would be a whole conversation about the behind-the-scenes action, fans couldn’t contain their excitement.

The comments section exploded with reactions. One fan gushed, “It was rare, I was there, I… will never recover and dying for this tea!!!” Another chimed in, “Her dating a man with a podcast has been the best thing to ever happen to us.”

her dating a man with a podcast has been the best thing to ever happen to us — guilty as sin (@acqueen13) July 2, 2024

It was rare, I was there, I… will never recover and dying for this tea !!! — Brittany (@BCAR603) July 2, 2024

Some fans were already thinking ahead, with one asking, “Okay, very grateful. But like how long of a break are you taking after this Season Finale because football season doesn’t start for a while still.” One fan even wondered when Jason Kelce might make his own on-stage debut during a performance.

Okay, very grateful. But like how long of a break are you taking after this Season Finale because football season doesn’t start for a while still. — TalkingTNT (@LetsTalk8713) July 2, 2024

The anticipation was exciting, with a Chiefs fan exclaiming, “Yes!!! Can’t wait to hear Travis’ point of view on such an iconic moment!” and another adding, “I cannot wait to hear this! Travis, you are amazing up there and it’s so wonderful to see you and Taylor collaborate like that!”

Yes!!! Can’t wait to hear Travis’ point of view on such an iconic moment! pic.twitter.com/MMW9HSh7kq — Kimberly (@kridgway3609) July 2, 2024

Now, all that’s left is the agonizing wait for the episode to drop. Fans are on the edge of their seats, eager to hear how Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce really felt about surprising their fans with this unforgettable moment and what went on behind the scenes.