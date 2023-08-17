With Jets Splashing $8,600,000 On Dalvin Cook, OJ Simpson Believes AFC East “Got a Whole Lot Tougher For the Buffalo Bills”

The New York Jets are adding another weapon to Aaron Rodgers’ arsenal. They are reportedly offering RB Dalvin Cook a one-year deal worth $8,600,000. With this move, Buffalo Bills veteran OJ Simpson reckons that the AFC East just got even more competitive.

OJ Simpson immediately took to X (previously Twitter) after the Jets announced the move with just a few weeks to hit the regular season. The concern that really was eating OJ was that the Jets, who already were packed with star players, became even more brutal for the Bills to deal with. Looks like, we’re up for one hell of an NFL season.

OJ Simpson Thinks that Buffalo Bills Might Find it Tough Against the Jets

Given the recent Dalvin Cook deal with the Jets, OJ Simpson believes that the Buffalo Bills will not find it easy to win the AFC East division for the fourth time in a row. Along with the Jets, Simpson is also wary of two other teams in the division; New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins. Apparently, the Patriots have added Jalen Ramsey and Ezekiel Elliot to bolster their roster.

Taking to X, OJ Simpson, in a video titled, “AFC East got a whole lot tougher for the Buffalo Bills,” stated that while he is happy Cook didn’t go the Dolphins, as that would have made their unit almost invincible, he still reckons that Dalvin’s addition to the Jets will make life super tough for his Bills. “The Bills come down to Von Miller. He’s in his 30s, last year it really hurt them when he went out. When you look at Rodgers and Tua, you need somebody to get after those guys and the Bills defense relies heavily on Von Miller“.

“If Von Miller is healthy, I believe in that Bills’ offense. The Bills still will maybe win 12 or 13 games. If Von doesn’t play, doesn’t get double-digit sacks, I think my Bills might be in trouble considering how much the Jets and Miami have improved,” OJ further added.

OJ Simpson believes the game just “got a whole lot tougher” for the Bills and Josh Allen. The road to the playoffs won’t be a stroll in the park. Bills will face six intense matchups within their division. Each opponent, namely the Jets, the Patriots, and the Miami Dolphins are all ready to challenge the recent supremacy of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.

Dalvin Cook’s Contract Details

The New York Jets are going all in for the upcoming NFL season. They now have secured the services of Dalvin Cook, the running back who was released by the Minnesota Kings. The Jets are determined to go all the way, and as per Tom Pelissero from NFL Network, this deal cost them a substantial $8.6 million.

The signing of Dalvin Cook became official after weeks of speculation and lots of back and forth. However, it was quite clear that the Jets were giving it their all to land cook at the Big Apple. According to Mark Maske from the Washington Post, Dalvin Cook will receive $7 million in salary and $1.6 million in incentives if he fulfills the conditions. It might be worth noting that Cook’s deal with the Jets was a bit more expensive than what the Patriots signed Ezekiel Elliot for, $2.6 million to be exact.

The Jets are confident that with the addition of Dalvin Cook to their offensive line and Aaron Rodgers steering the ship, they will finally be getting the best results one can hope for. Well, only time will tell in the next year how this move by the Jets plays out.