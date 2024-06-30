“Sorry About the Girlfriend”: London Bar Manager Recalls Banter With Travis Kelce Before Eras Tour Afterparty

The night prior to Travis Kelce’s collaboration with Taylor Swift at her Eras Tour in Wembley Stadium, London, he had an unusual pre-concert routine. Travis dropped by Passyunk Avenue, a bar with a Philly vibe to record the “New Heights” podcast alongside his brother, Jason Kelce.

When Travis walked inside the bar and ordered a beer and a classic cheesesteak, the manager, Jessi Riley was preparing for a “Swiftie Party.” Not sparing the opportunity to tease Travis, Riley referred to a Taylor Swift cutout and said, “Sorry about the girlfriend, we’re having a Taylor Swift afterparty tonight.” To which, Travis playfully remarked, “As am I” with a grin.

Later, Taylor Swift herself joined Travis at the bar. Opting for British cuisine, she indulged in a hearty English breakfast and afternoon tea.

Following their time at the bar, Travis and Taylor hosted an afterparty where they continued reveling with friends and fans. In fact, the pop icon even partook in one of the bar’s customs by pinning up a signed dollar bill on the wall.

That’s how Taylor and Travis spent their evening leading up to the Chiefs Tight End’s cameo alongside Taylor Swift during her London concert on June 23, 2024.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Had a Gala Time Performing Together On-Stage During Eras Tour

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s impromptu duet at the London leg of Eras Tour created a lasting memory for the lovebirds. In the segment, “Tortured Poets Department,” Taylor Swift surprised the crowd by inviting Travis Kelce to join her onstage.

Insiders close to both Swift and Kelce revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the duo thoroughly enjoyed their time together. They were seen bonding backstage while rehearsing and exchanging gestures.

“Travis was so excited to support Taylor onstage, and Taylor couldn’t be happier to feature him, especially during such a fun, pivotal scene in the show. Travis only had one night of rehearsal, the evening before he performed onstage, and didn’t miss a beat. Taylor was beaming from ear to ear as Travis took on the dapper role. The two are hoping he can make a cameo again in the future,” the source mentioned.

Travis Kelce’s Eras Tour debut marked a big milestone in his relationship with Taylor Swift.https://t.co/hxCPntGjur — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 28, 2024

Kelce looked sharp in a tuxedo and top hat, and stepped in for the dancer who assisted Swift during her performance of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” Before taking the stage, he jokingly pretended to do her makeup, adding a Midas touch to the musical event.

Although not part of the tour plan, this unexpected collaboration turned into a highlight for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. With the upcoming NFL season kicking off this September, football fans and Swifties are eagerly waiting for Taylor Swift to be back in the stands and rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs.