Spencer Rattler Dons the Cape of a True Leader by Requesting Fan Support for Hurricane Milton Relief Before Bucs Matchup

Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) during warmups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

On September 26th, Hurricane Helene left Florida in shambles, and the aftermath witnessed destruction and calamity far and wide. As if this wasn’t enough for the people to endure, they were struck by Hurricane Milton on October 9th, which impacted the entire west coast.

Advertisement

People across the nation have since come together to contribute in any way they can, whether through funds or other means. And now, New Orleans Saints QB Spencer Rattler has joined the movement, aiming to uplift those suffering and raise awareness for Hurricane Milton Relief.

The 24-year-old quarterback took to Instagram on 12th October and shared a video where he asked his fans to bring whatever they could to the Saints versus Bucs game on 13th October. The goal is simple! To help those affected rebuild their lives.

The caption of the post saw a request for a wide range of cleaning supplies and hygiene items, which can be dropped off at the specified locations at the Caesars Superdome, the venue for the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Saints (@saints)

Even though the Buccaneers are their rivals at the end of the day, the Saints’ program is extending out a helping hand to assist the city of Tampa along with the entire state of Florida, which has been scarred by challenges. That being said, let’s take a deeper insight into the partnership that Rattler is leading and what exactly he’s asked the fans to help out with.

Rattler’s movement to aid those affected in Florida

Hurricane Helene washed away many roads in Asheville and the surrounding communities, while Milton decimated trees, power lines, and left scattered debris in its wake. Thus, it has become essential to provide the community with cleaning and hygiene supplies to support their survival.

Rattler’s plea specifically requested items like garbage bags, gloves, bleach, shampoo, conditioner, soap, and toothpaste, among other essentials. Furthermore, the collaboration is occurring between 3 parties — the Saints, the Caesars Superdome, and the United Way of Southeast LA, which is a non-profit organization in New Orleans.

Hopefully, the word of mouth of Spencer Rattler is enough to convince the people to come together. This way, they can assist their fellow Americans in their desperate hour of need and give whatever they can in order to rebuild the state of Florida — down to its absolute magnificence once again.