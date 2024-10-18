“They Had a Better Play Call Than We Do”: Saints QB Spencer Rattler Addresses His Struggles Against the Broncos

The Saints continue to tumble down the hill despite Spencer Rattler’s aching efforts to sneak a win. They began their season with two straight wins but went on to lose their next four games, witnessing their latest at the hands of the Denver Broncos on TNF. With such high expectations from Rattler as Derek Carr’s replacement, the quarterback became the punching bag of the Broncos’ defense.

After their loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Saints surrendered 225 yards on the field to the Broncos, marking the first time since 1980 that the team has allowed 500 rushing yards in a two-game span. Things are not looking too good for the men of New Orleans and unfortunately, the intensity of the pressure will weigh heavy on Rattler’s shoulders, who had a lot to say after the loss.

Rattler even left the field in the fourth quarter and was replaced by Jake Haener, who threw New Orleans’ only touchdown pass of their game to land the score to 33-13. Still, the Saints will have to hide their faces after a horrendous performance might just have dashed their dreams of a playoff spot down to the ground.

When asked about the early sack in the game, Rattler said,

“They had a better play-call than we did. Plain and simple. They executed and know split-second, that ball’s out to Juan and it’s a big play but you know, we got to get it out faster.”

During the post-game conference of the Saints-Broncos game, Rattler spoke up on the team’s loss and mentioned how the Broncos played significantly better than them. The Broncos were easily able to blitz Rattler, causing him to fumble and miss out on a touchdown pass.

Furthermore, Rattler was right when he stated how Sean Payton’s team had a better play call since he barely had any room to breathe in the pocket. He was sacked by the unbelievable Broncos defense a total of six times and failed to record any touchdowns. Moreover, the quarterback believes that the “storm will pass” and hopefully, they can bring in a win against the Chargers next week.

The entire game saw the Saints struggle constantly, to a point, where Rattler was seen scoffing at his head coach, Dennis Allen.

Spencer Rattler was not happy with Dennis Allen during their outrageous loss

The Saints were considered to be playoff favorites after they began the season with two back-to-back blowout wins. However, they have spiraled down since then, which begs the question, what exactly is going wrong within the team?

It could very well be the absence of Derek Carr, who had a rating of 142 and 125 in the first two wins but witnessed a drastic reduction to just 68 against the Eagles in their 3rd game.

As per recent reports, Carr isn’t likely to return before week 9 or 10, which means two more potential games for Rattler, and a chance for him to prove himself worthy of the mantle. As of now, Rattler isn’t too happy with how Allen is also leading the team, as he was seen making agitated gestures to emphasize his despair.

Spencer Rattler has played one half with Dennis Allen and already knows the guy doesn’t have a brain “What are we doing” pic.twitter.com/isSOc1ImA6 — Tim Preston (@TimmyTebrows) October 18, 2024

After the first half of playing under Dennis Allen, Spencer was caught on live television murmuring the words, “What are we doing?” The team evidently has a lot of flaws to fix before they go further in the season, and with an outrageous record of 2-5, the changes need to be implemented promptly.

Yet, Rattler admitted that he himself needs to be a better leader of the team and perform well. He is being looked to as the replacement for Derek Carr and thus, he needs to step up to the challenge now.