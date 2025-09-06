Super Bowl Halftime Show: Amid Taylor Swift Participation Rumors, Karol G Goes Viral in Brazil

Fans can agree that after Kendrick Lamar’s record-breaking 133.5 million viewer performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February, the bar for the next one is sky-high. And who better to headline such a spectacle than Taylor Swift … who just got engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce.

A 14-time Grammy winner, Swift is arguably the biggest pop phenomenon America has seen since Michael Jackson. We’re not putting them in the same lane; their music and cultural imprint are different, but the impact is undeniable. Yet despite her stature, Swift has never headlined a Super Bowl Halftime Show. Jackson has. In recent years, it was nearly impossible for Swift to take the mic, with her Eras Tour crisscrossing the world.

But now that the tour has wrapped, the stage is finally open for her to bring the house down. And while the suspense lingers for the moment, another show has already cranked up the buzz. Colombian sensation Karol G, a Grammy winner herself, stunned the NFL world with a fiery Week 1 performance that felt like a Super Bowl halftime preview all its own.

On Friday night, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers kicked off their Week 1 matchup in Brazil, Karol G’s halftime performance gave a big nod to the Latin culture. The Colombian superstar delivered a five-song set in under ten minutes, streamed on the NFL’s YouTube channel.

Rocking a brown and yellow miniskirt with copper details and a pineapple-featuring top, Karol G let her wavy dark-blonde hair flow. She sang in both English and Spanish. Her dance routine carried a touch of lambada, and the entire performance was sharp, vibrant, and perfectly choreographed.

Some NFL enthusiasts loved the performance so much that they’re calling it better than Kendrick Lamar’s LIX show from February.

So 👍 true — august (@EpicSportSaga) September 6, 2025

“Definitely was. Tired of that damn song WAP WAP WAP TURN THAT S**T OFF,” another chimed in, taking a jab at Lamar’s performance in the process. Probably a Drake fan.

“Way better,” another added.

But not everyone agrees. Some didn’t even recognize Karol G, with a few admitting that while she’s huge in South America, hardly anyone in the US knows her songs. So, yeah, some doubts remain about a performer singing mostly non-English tracks.

But that could change with a touch of Taylor Swift. Almost everyone in the US knows her, and she’s been a familiar face at NFL games over the past two years. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, for his part, didn’t rule the possibility out, even hinting that the league is doing its best to get Swift on the Halftime stage.

“We would always love to have Taylor play,” he said (via NBC’s Today Show). “She is a special, special talent. She would be welcome at any time.”

When asked if the league is approaching the pop sensation, Goodell added, “It’s a maybe. It’s a maybe… I’m waiting on my friend Jay-Z to be able to help me with that one. It’s in his hands.”

For those unaware, Roc Nation, founded by Goodell’s friend Jay Z, produces Super Bowl Halftime shows. We’re counting on you, Hov!