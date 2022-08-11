Jake Paul responds to Deebo Samuel sliding into his $3 million girlfriend Julia Rose’s DMs

Deebo Samuel just cashed in a massive extension from the 49ers this offseason, and now it looks like he’s trying his luck with Jake Paul’s girlfriend Julia Rose.

The 49ers superstar used his incredible play over the last few years to sign a three-year extension worth $73.5 million. The deal also includes $58.1 million in guarantees.

Based on average salary, Deebo Samuel’s $23.85 million a year ranks 8th in the league behind D.K. Metcalf. The 49ers receiver deserves every penny of his extension.

He’s turned in three prolific seasons (yes one was cut short due to injury, but he was still pperforming well). Last year was a career year as he put up 1,405 receiving yards which ranked fifth in the league. He also added 365 yards on the ground.

Deebo Samuel is a game changer at every level. He can take any offense to the next level, and he’s a big part of the San Francisco 49ers future with Trey Lance.

More of this from Deebo Samuel till 2025 in red and gold: pic.twitter.com/IkXVLDBntL — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) July 31, 2022

Deebo Samuel gets exposed by Jake Paul for sliding into his girlfriend Julia Rose’s DMs

The 49ers cashed in on a huge contract, and he’s also looking to cash in elsewhere in life too. Jake Paul, social media personality, boxer, and YouTuber, came on video to expose a certain NFL player for trying to make a move on his girlfriend Julia Rose. Jake Paul has a net worth of $30 million.

Julia Rose is an American model and social media personality. Rose has a net worth of $3 million, and she has 1 million followers on her Instagram account. She is also, of course, Jake Paul’s girlfriend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Rose (@juliaroseforpresident)

In the video, Jake Paul censors the name of the NFL player, but by reading his lips, it’s pretty clear he’s talking about Deebo Samuel. NFL fans deciphered the message extremely quick.

A hoodie to one person who can guess what NFL player was in @JuliaRose_33 DMs 👀 pic.twitter.com/3jG4fZEx9H — betr (@betr) August 8, 2022

DEEBO SAMUEL 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 reading lips are the best gift ever — Joshua Simon (@JoshuaS39442067) August 8, 2022

