Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) blocks against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of a 2024 NFC wild card game at Raymond James Stadium.

When NFL executive VP of Football Operations, Troy Vincent supported the Philadelphia Eagles’ infamous “Tush Push” play calling it a ‘short-yardage play that works so well for them’, the league was set ablaze with controversy and speculation. Rumors swirled that the NFL would consider banning the play in March of this offseason. The narrative took a surprising turn, indicating a shift in the league’s stance, as the discussions unfolded.

Contrary to initial beliefs, the NFL seems to be leaning away from banning the Eagles’ so-called “Brotherly Shove.” Vincent, has been vocal in dispelling the rumors. Asserting that the Eagles should not be penalized for their proficiency in executing the play, he emphasized that there is no substantial support for banning the “tush push.”

According to Vincent, the sentiment within the league appreciates the Eagles’ ability to find and leverage a short-yardage strategy that significantly benefits them. Signaling a collective agreement on the play’s legitimacy, Vincent further clarified that the NFL Competition Committee did not discuss the Tush Push during its meeting at the Scouting Combine.

Mainly to accommodate any team that wishes to express opinions on the matter, the plan is to bring the topic to the league meeting for a broader discussion. However, Vincent hinted at very little support for any ban. The Eagles’ Tush Push, spearheaded by quarterback Jalen Hurts, has been a marvel of efficiency, allowing the team to gain critical yards almost at will.

With Hurts and the team mastering this unique strategy, turning it into an almost unstoppable force, the success rate of the play speaks volumes. The Athletic reported Goodell’s initial desire to ban the play, which stirred a mix of frustration and disappointment, particularly from Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Do NFL Fans Want the Tush Push to be Banned?

The Tush Push, affectionately dubbed “The Brotherly Shove” by fans, has proven to be an extraordinarily successful and nearly invincible tactic for the Eagles. Head Coach Nick Sirianni’s confidence in the play has been unwavering, often remarking on the team’s exceptional fourth-down conversion rate, which stood at 73.1% during the 2023 regular season, the highest in the league.

Highlighting the critical role of players like Jason Kelce in its execution, some expressed disappointment at the notion of the play being banned. Viewing any complaints as a testament to the Eagles’ unique skill set, others praised the team for finding a loophole in the rulebook and mastering a play that other teams could not replicate.

The dialogue among fans has been a blend of pride, admiration, and a touch of defiance, with many rallying behind the Eagles’ right to use the Tush Push as a legitimate play.

To celebrate the Eagles for their innovation and success on the field, comments ranged from acknowledging the inevitability of adaptations once key players retire to. The sentiment was clear: a play that has become synonymous with their identity and prowess in crucial moments, the Tush Push is seen as a hallmark of the Eagles’ ingenuity.

As the NFL continues to evaluate the play, the overwhelming support from fans and league insiders alike suggests that the Tush Push will remain a fixture in the Eagles’ playbook.