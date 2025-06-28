Travis Kelce Explained How Taylor Swift Surprised Him at Her First NFL Appearance Against the Chicago Bears

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating for over a year and a half, but this offseason marks the first time they’ve truly had the chance to spend meaningful, uninterrupted time together. From romantic date nights to public appearances at sporting events, the couple has been making the most of their downtime. For the first time, they even attended the annual Tight End University together—Taylor alongside Travis and stars like George Kittle, where she reportedly had a blast.

None of this would’ve happened if Taylor hadn’t shown up to that Kansas City Chiefs game against the Bears back in 2023. That moment was the turning point.

Kelce had taken a chance when he attended her Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium. There, he made his move, passing along a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. He then followed it up with an open invitation to one of his games, extended during an episode of his podcast, effectively leaving the ball in her court. To his surprise, she actually showed up.

A year later, Kelce reflected on that moment during an interview on Bussin’ With the Boys. He recalled preparing to roll out the red carpet for Tay-Tay, ensuring she’d get into the stadium comfortably and without any hassle. But she declined any special treatment. Instead, she entered the venue like a regular fan, opting to sit with friends and family.

Why? Because Taylor wanted the full, unfiltered experience. She wanted to feel the raw energy of the stadium, soak in the atmosphere, and have fun without any barriers. That decision left a lasting impression on Kelce, and from that point on, he was completely smitten.

” The first game she came to against the Bears I was like, hey, so you come okay. I could probably set you up with everything, and she just walked right through the front door. She just like there’s no going down, getting hit, talking to security. She was just like I just want to be around the family and friends and experience this with everybody. I was like damn, she’s in the madness. She just wants to be part of it and support me. I was like, she really won me over,” Travis recalled.

The Chiefs have gone 19-4 in the 23 games Swift has attended since she first showed up at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 — a dominant 41-10 win over the Bears in which Kelce scored a touchdown.

Given that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are the same age, you’d think he would’ve been a fan from the start—maybe even following her music since her debut album nearly two decades ago. But that wasn’t the case. While he always knew who she was, Kelce didn’t truly get into her music until 2014, when she released her 1989 album. It was the hit single “Blank Space” that struck a chord with him and drew him in. From that point on, he’s been a fan—and he’s come a long way since.

These days, Kelce isn’t just listening to her music or attending her concerts. He’s part of the experience. Taylor now mentions him in her lyrics, and the two have become one of pop culture’s most beloved power couples.