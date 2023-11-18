“Start Respecting Jalen Hurts”: Nick Wright Gets Smothered by Fans for His Comments on Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs Having No Rivals

Nick Wright stirred controversy as fans swarmed him for claiming that the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, have no true rivals in the league. In a recent segment from his podcast, “What’s Wright?” Wright even confidently downplayed the Bengals as rivals to the Chiefs.

The radio talk show host suggested that since the Bengals are currently in ninth place in the AFC, their focus should be on making the postseason before discussing any potential rivalry. Nick Wright’s omission of the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts in his discussion drew criticism from fans. He asserted that, unlike the iconic Manning-Brady rivalry, no clear counterpart exists for Mahomes.

“There is no Peyton Manning to Patrick Mahomes’ Tom Brady. Maybe it’ll be (Joe) Burrow,” said Wright.

He suggested Joe Burrow could be a contender but highlighted Burrow’s recent fourth-quarter interceptions, raising doubts about his team’s postseason prospects. Fans passionately defended Jalen Hurts, urging recognition for his consistent efforts. Another fan chimed in, highlighting the potential of quarterbacks like Hurts and Josh Allen with the Eagles and Bills, suggesting that any year could see one of them clinching a Lombardi.

“You gotta start respecting Jalen Hurts and what he does every single week.” One of the fans commented.

“Jalen Hurts with Eagles. Josh Allen with Bills. Any given year one of those three dudes can take it all. If NFL OT rules weren’t a freaking joke, it could have been the Bills in the SB rather than Josh Allen watching an OT L from the bench with no chance to respond. Team just has to click right,” commented another fan.

The frustration over NFL overtime rules was evident, with a fan lamenting the Bills’ missed Super Bowl opportunity due to the controversial rules.

Reflecting on Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts’ 2023 Season Performance

When the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) face the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) on November 20 at Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes and Hurts will go head-to-head, just like the last Super Bowl. While discussing how the star QBs performed this year, the reigning MVP currently boasts a 68.6% completion rate, while Hurts closely leads with a solid 68.9%. Per Statmuse.

The Chiefs’ QB has excelled, throwing for 2,442 yards this season, averaging 271.3 per game. He’s got 17 touchdowns under his belt with 8 interceptions. Jalen Hurts is close, with 2,347 yards, averaging 260.8 per game. He matches Mahomes in interceptions but adds a twist with 7 rushing touchdowns, something Mahomes hasn’t done.

Get ready for an epic clash as the Iggles challenge the defending champs on Monday night. The Chiefs, masters of tight games, stand at 4-1 in close matches, a testament to Reid’s coaching finesse. Meanwhile, the Eagles boast a 5-1 record in games decided by a touchdown or less.

Both teams are fresh off nail-biting victories—Kansas City beating Miami 21-14 in Germany and Philadelphia edging out Dallas 28-23. The showdown between Hurts and Mahomes promises to be the ultimate response to Nick Wright’s chatter.