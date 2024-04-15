Jason Kelce Reveals How His Relationship With Joe Burrow Started With a Failed Recruiting Pitch

Former Eagles center Jason Kelce recently revealed that he was sent on his alma mater’s behalf to woo Joe Burrow to transfer to Cincinnati. This would eventually be the city where Joe would not only go on to play pro football but also ink the highest-paid QB contract. However, the former Buckeyes star wasn’t convinced when the elder Kelce reached out and eventually found his home in Louisiana with the Tigers. Yet, Jason believes that everything happened for a good reason.

Ahead of his live taping of the ‘New Heights’ podcast at Fifth Third Arena on the University of Cincinnati campus, the six-time All-Pro answered a few questions to the press. Everyone seemed to be excited about the Kelce duo’s special guest, Joe Burrow, which they announced a few days prior. When asked about his connection with the Bengals QB, Jason recalled,

“When Joe was transferring out of Ohio State, I sent him a text on behalf of Cincinnati trying to lure him to the university,” as per wlwt.com.

However, Burrow didn’t accept the invitation and joined LSU, where he would go on to win the Heisman Trophy and a National Championship. His NCAA-leading 60 touchdowns were no secret, but it was his Heisman speech that swayed everyone. It was impactful, and everyone got to witness the real side of Burrow. Jason knows this too; therefore, he took Burrow’s refusal to join his alma mater in stride and quipped,

“Who knows what could have been? He could have been such a great player if he would have just come here,” leaving the entire room laughing.

Nonetheless, Jason feels content with Desmond Ridder flourishing with the Bearcats, which could have been different if Burrow had come along. Ridder was drafted by the Falcons, and after spending two seasons with the club, he will now be playing for the Cardinals in 2024. This is exactly why Jason feels that both sides got their money’s worth and stated that it was the starting point for his connection with Burrow, which is flourishing even more today.

Jason Kelce and Joe Burrow Get Spotted at a Cincinnati Bar

Jason Kelce and his brother Travis concluded their first-ever live show of the ‘New Heights’ podcast, so a celebration was definitely in order. And they did exactly that by heading to Uncle Woodys, just a few streets away from the campus, as reported by Page Six. Joe Burrow didn’t want to miss this, being caught in a picture walking into the bar alongside the future Hall of Famer. Fans spotted UC legend Connor Barwin as well.

They were accompanied by a few more friends, and later Travis and Kylie were also spotted joining the party train. Jason, as usual, became the star of the night with his red shorts and cut-off letterman jacket.