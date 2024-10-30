“Started to Panic”: Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Revisit Son Bronze’s ‘Scary’ Food Allergy Experience

Sep 20, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany watch play during the first half against the Washington Spirit at CPKC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have always been vocal about their kids’ food allergies. Addressing the issue once again on Instagram, Patrick, through the 15 and Mahomies page, highlighted in a video how he understands the seriousness of allergies as his daughter Sterling and son Bronze have had a few scary encounters with them.

Reflecting on one such episode, Brittany explained that she had initiated an early introduction of food items for Bronze. This was a preparatory step due to the history of allergies earlier with Sterling.

The former soccer star highlighted how she had added some peanut powder to her son’s bottle. And while little Bronze had been okay for the first 30 minutes or so, the reactions had soon started showing:

“He became very irritable and very fussy. I took his diaper off and it was just hives and welts everywhere. It did get up to his face area, I started to panic and that’s when we rushed to the emergency room.”

The mother of two called it one of the scariest moments of her life. Patrick soon narrated his own experience, commenting on how scared he was to see his child suffer like that.

While Brittany and Patrick managed to get things under control for their children, the power couple is now focused on creating awareness about the issue to help others in need. Focusing on that, they have launched a new initiative called 15 and FARE.

It is a collaboration between their organization ’15 and Mahomies’ with the Food Allergy Research and Education(FARE) initiative. The Mahomes have started their journey by bringing the awareness program to Kansas City Neighborhood first.

Sung Poblete, the CEO of FARE, further dissected the reasoning behind the collaboration. She mentioned how 33 million Americans suffer from food allergies. Hence, to extend help in some capacity to those people, the initiative looks to provide the community with education, access to care and resources patients need to constantly take care of food allergies.

She emphasized the need to provide critical resources and fund research about allergies. Needless to say, fans are extremely grateful for this initiative from the Mahomes family, and FARE. They expressed their gratitude in the comment section of the promotional Instagram reel.

One fan wrote, “Omgoodness – this is a wonderful initiative and will make a great impact in the KC area! ❤️” Another was quick to add, “Thank you, Mahomes family!” This is exactly what makes Brittany and Patrick more than just celebrities. Their connection with fellow Americans and philanthropic endeavors almost forces people to support them in every way possible.