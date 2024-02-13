10/26/19 3:05:19 PM — Los Angeles, CA, U.S.A. — Portrait of Arnold Schwarzenegger who stars in Terminator: Dark Fate. Schwarzenegger returns in his iconic role along with Linda Hamilton in the direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Portrait shot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff ORG XMIT: RH 138334 Terminator 10/26/2019 [Via MerlinFTP Drop] XXX TERMINATOR324.JPG USA CA

In the glittering arena of Super Bowl commercials, where creativity and star power collide, the ads become as anticipated as the game itself. Among the array of commercials that graced the screens during Super Bowl LVIII, a few stood out, not just for their humor and wit but also for the sheer star power they wielded. While Tom Brady and Ben Affleck’s Dunkin’ Donuts commercial caught many an eye with its unique blend of charm and humor, it was Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s State Farm ad that emerged as the champion of the night.

According to an AdWeek report, among the commercials, State Farm’s “Like a Good Neighbaaa” Ad, starring ‘Terminator’ actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, stole the show. Portraying his iconic action-hero persona as Agent State Farm, Schwarzenegger hilariously struggles to pronounce the word “neighbor” because of his thick Austrian accent. The commercial’s humor peaks as the director, seeking a solution, brings in Danny DeVito, reuniting the duo known for their roles in “Twins” and “Junior.”

Kristyn Cook, State Farm’s chief marketing officer, remarked on the significance of leveraging the Super Bowl’s massive audience, aiming to make their iconic slogan even more famous. This creative endeavor certainly paid off, as the USA Today Ad Meter, with over 160,000 panelists, rated the ad as the favorite of the 2024 Super Bowl, scoring an average rating of 6.68 and topping the charts above all others.

Not far behind, Dunkin’s commercial, directed by and starring Ben Affleck, garnered significant attention, placing second with a score of 6.52. The ad featured a whimsical narrative with Affleck forming a boy band, the “DunKings,” alongside Tom Brady and Matt Damon, aiming to feature on Jennifer Lopez’s album. This blend of celebrity cameos and comedic antics made Dunkin’s commercial a memorable one, despite not clinching the top spot.

The High Stakes of Super Bowl Advertising

With the Super Bowl being the zenith of American sports, the commercials aired during its broadcast are in a league of their own. This year, advertisers shelled out a jaw-dropping $7 million for a mere 30-second slot, a testament to the Super Bowl’s unparalleled viewership, which hovers around 115 million.

The price tag, steep as it may seem, is justified by the almost universal attention the ads receive, with a whopping 98.8% of viewers staying glued to their screens during the commercial breaks. The Super Bowl’s status as the ultimate platform for advertisers and performers was very well displayed in this year’s halftime show featuring Usher.

The Super Bowl ads this year really showed us how getting creative, throwing in some celeb power, and mixing in a bunch of laughs can win over the crowd. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s spot was an absolute standout. It was all about nailing the idea in a way that clicked with everyone watching; turning it into the Ad everyone wouldn’t be able to stop talking about.