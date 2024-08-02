Matt Damon Couldn’t Understand Tom Brady’s Decision to Get “Ripped Apart” Publicly

While Tom Brady’s roast was a roaring success, many failed to understand why the 3-time MVP would subject himself to such a thing. The comedian ripped apart his whole life, touching some deeply sensitive areas of his life. Even though Netflix paid him handsomely, many fans like Matt Damon still can’t understand Brady’s decision.

Matt Damon made an appearance on the recent episode of Rich Eisen Show to express his reaction to Brady’s Roast. The Jason Bourne actor revealed that he intended to attend the event but couldn’t so made a voiceover for the event.

While appreciating a good roast as a viewer, he can’t comprehend why people partake in such events. He asserted that he wouldn’t want people close to him to rip him apart publicly, shedding light on the embarrassing parts of his life.

While he thoroughly enjoyed the event, he pointed out that things got cringy sometimes, especially when they aired Tom’s dirty laundry.

“The roasting culture, as fun as it is to watch, I never understand why people do it. I don’t want to hear a bunch of my friends get up and rip me apart in public. But it was a lot of fun but it’s kind of a blue room, it touches on stuff, it can get a little cringy but I had a lot of fun with it.”

While Matt couldn’t make it to the roast due to a scheduling conflict, best friend Ben Affleck was present, though he failed to deliver a convincing performance.

Damon has professed in the past that his loyalties lie with Brady despite being a lifelong Pats fan. He cheered for the 3-time MVP and the Bucs when Tom joined them and won the Super Bowl. He even stated that time that if the Patriots had played the Bucs in the Super Bowl, he would have cheered for Tommy and Tampa.

Being a big fan of 7-time MVP, Damon is also looking forward to Brady’s debut in the booth.

Damon looking forward to cheering for Brady, the broadcaster

Like many fans who have following Brady’s journey for a long time, Damon is also excited to see the former Patriots QB’s next part of his life as a broadcaster. Good Will Hunting Actor feels he’s going to be great in the booth.

He reminded everyone how Tony Romo took to broadcasting like a duck to the water, straight after retirement. He feels Brady would be the same given his immense knowledge of the game, combined with his vast experience. Tom understands every aspect of the game and he’s going to be great.

Brady’debut as the NFL color commentator will take place on the 8th of September during the Cowboys and Browns game in matchweek 1. Given how he has succeeded at everything in his life, be it football, business, etc, he would be a success there given his ability to work hard and sheer determination.