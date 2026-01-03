Stats Show Matthew Stafford Completely Outperformed Drake Maye Against Strong Opponents, Grok AI Weighs In on MVP Chatter

Drake Maye is the current frontrunner for the MVP award, especially after Matthew Stafford lost to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night. But when you dive into the numbers, it becomes quite easy to make an argument for Stafford over Maye. So, let’s dive in and show why the LA Rams QB might deserve the award more than the New England Patriots’ sensation.

It’s no secret that the Patriots and Maye have faced an elementary schedule this season. They have had the lowest strength of schedule by far, with their opponents posting a .383 winning percentage. In turn, that has given them the second-lowest strength of victory at .365, just behind the Denver Broncos.

Meanwhile, the Rams and Stafford have put up elite numbers against strong opponents. They own a league-high .517 strength of victory. Furthermore, against teams with a winning record, Stafford has thrown for 1,879 yards, 20 touchdown passes, just one interception, and a 107 passer rating.

Now, compare Stafford’s stats to Maye, and the Pats QB has just 696 passing yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions, and an 88 passer rating against teams with a winning record. It’s a stark contrast that shows how little resistance the Pats QB has faced this season. Maye has taken full advantage of his easier schedule.

– 88 Passer Rating – 107 Passer… pic.twitter.com/B9GWjM2RR5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 3, 2026

In reaction to the above post, fans gave a wide-range of takes on the state of the MVP race. “Maybe they can meet in the Super Bowl, and we can settle this argument on the field,” one argued.

“Numbers wise, ya Stanford prob deserves it, but man that last game was an awful showing. I’d give it to Maye,” another chimed in.

“Lol the scrutiny around schedule isn’t fair though because you play the schedule handed to you. At this point guys will never win MVP and they can’t do anything about it because they do not set the schedule,” someone else argued.

Even the X-based AI, Grok, got involved in the discussion after a fan asked it who deserves the award more.

“Based on the stats vs winning teams you highlighted, Stafford clearly outperforms Maye. Overall 2025 season: Stafford has 4,448 pass yds, 42 TDs, 8 INTs (108.8 rating); Maye 4,203 yds, 30 TDs, 8 INTs (112.9 rating) plus 409 rush yds/4 TDs. It’s close—Stafford’s passing volume edges it for me in the MVP race,” answered the AI assistant.

It should be mentioned before going any further that the stats are a bit skewed in the X graphic. As previously noted, the Pats and Maye haven’t played many winning opponents this season, four to be exact.

Meanwhile, the Rams and Stafford have played nine games this season against teams with a winning record. It’s been impressive how elite he has been in those games. But it also highlights the flaw in judging the MVP race solely based on this one stat.

At the end of the day, what is Maye supposed to do? He doesn’t make the schedule; he simply plays the opponent he’s given. If he didn’t play well against lesser opponents, the discussion around him would be much different. But even when he does play well, it’s used as a knock against his MVP case. It’s a strange thought process when fully unpacked.

Maybe Stafford does deserve the award over Maye, but that doesn’t change the fact that the Pats QB has been incredible this season. He should be proud of what he has accomplished. Maye has reignited the flame of a franchise that’s been searching for a quarterback ever since Tom Brady left. The future is bright, and he should only get better as the years go on.