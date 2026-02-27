2026 NFL Draft: Sonny Styles, Arvell Reese, Caleb Downs and Carnell Tate Eye Historic Feat for Ohio State

Four Ohio State players, that’s right, four, are primed to be among the Top 10 Draft picks in the coming months. They are linebacker Sonny Styles, linebacker Arvell Reese, safety Caleb Downs, and wide receiver Carnell Tate. If it happens, it would be a historic Draft day unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

Advertisement

In fact, it would be the first time a college team has four players drafted in the Top 10. It’s a testament to Ohio State and the football program they’ve built over the years. They were already a powerhouse in the sport, but the introduction of NIL has allowed them to become even more dominant.

“No College Football team has EVER had 4x players drafted in the Top 10,” sports analyst Max Loeb noted on X.

“The closest thing I can remember is 2021, with DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, and Pat Surtain all being taken in the top 10. But their next teammate got picked top 15 in Mac Jones,” Loeb said.

All three of those former Alabama players turned out to be great. Surtain was even the DPOY last year. So, the chances are that all four of these Ohio State guys should be studs.

No College Football team has EVER had 4x players drafted in the Top 10… Until now. Sonny Styles, Arvell Reese, Caleb Downs + Carnell Tate could make HISTORY ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/2wytUWrZPY — Max Loeb (@loebsleads) February 27, 2026

The chances of the historic Draft happening are pretty high, too. Almost every mock drafting analyst has the four Ohio State players being drafted in the Top 10. Mel Kiper Jr. thinks that they could all be selected in the span of just six picks.

What’s wild is that Ohio State has two more players who could be selected in the Top 5 next year. Jeremiah Smith has been making waves as the nation’s best receiver since he was a Freshman. And Julian Sayin could be the most NFL-ready QB in college.

All in all, hats off to Ohio State for creating such a good program littered with future NFL players. They’ve really become the school every big high school prospect wants to go play for. One has to imagine how long they can continue this trend, and if another school will ever have the power to top them.