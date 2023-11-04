Brittany Mahomes is Giving Away Three $250 Kyte Baby Gift Cards to Promote A Special Bamboo Material Based Clothing Brand

KC Current Co-owner and City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes‘s wife, Brittany Mahomes, was recently in the news for her family’s adorable Golf-themed Halloween outfits. And though Baby Bronze stole the show by being the ‘cutest golf ball,’ Brittany’s story once more brings the spotlight back to her. She has done this once again as she announced an exceptional giveaway with ‘one of her personally used brands for her kids’ clothes made of bamboo.

In the latest string of stories, Brittany was seen promoting the brand’s authenticity, emphasizing how she has used the brand’s pajamas for her daughter Sterling and son Bronze ever since. Jokingly revealing her kids’ habits, especially Bronze’s, to roam about the house on his little feats in the ‘open onesies’ by Kyte Baby. As she did, she announced a massive giveaway of three $250 Kyte Baby gift cards for her fans that has everyone eagerly awaiting its results.

Kyte Baby is a brand that draws inspiration from the innocence, freedom, and joy of childhood, with a strong emphasis on nature. The company’s journey began when the founder’s youngest daughter was struggling with chronic eczema, leading her to research breathable fabrics to provide comfort. This exploration led her to bamboo, a material known for being incredibly soft, hypoallergenic, and three degrees cooler than cotton, making it ideal for sensitive skin. By dressing her daughter in bamboo clothing, the child’s eczema symptoms improved significantly, and she no longer woke up at night to alleviate discomfort.

The brand works on finding natural, comfortable, and safe solutions for children, with a strong focus on the benefits of bamboo as a primary material for its products. She has revealed some of her favorite baby products in the past also.

The Mahomies’ Favorite Products

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs #QB1 Showtime Mahomes, recently had a Q&A with her Instagram followers. She shared several aspects of her life and favorite ite­ms she likes to use. Brittany spoke about her teen-ye­ar romance with Patrick, her ideas about money, and mental health. The mother also shared about her favorite stuff for her kids and herself.

Brittany opened up about her favorite kids’ products during the Q&A. She revealed a Mockingbird Single-to-Double stroller. This strolle­r earns brownie points for being alte­rable and user-friendly! The­y can even add another se­at. Talking about the slee­p of her kids, Brittany revealed how her baby Bronze sometimes gets disturbed sle­ep. Sterling, on the other hand, likes to snuggle into a kyte baby slee­p bag. She even addressed the problem of postpartum hair loss and recommended Nutrafol as a supplement to cope with this common issue.