Away from Eras Tour, Taylor Swift Swag Surfing With Travis Kelce’s Mom Donna Gets Shannon Sharpe’s Stamp of Approval

KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 25: Performer Taylor Swift watches the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders on December 25th, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Taylor Swift showed her support for boyfriend Travis Kelce during his playoff game against the Miami Dolphins in Kansas City while facing freezing temperatures. Seated alongside Kelce’s mother, Donna, in an Arrowhead suite, the suite saw the 12-time Grammy winner embrace the chilly weather and ‘Shake it off’ to cheer on her beau. Swift’s enthusiasm even extended to impromptu dancing, reminiscent of her Eras Tour, adding a touch of warmth to the cold game night.

When the stadium DJ played “Swag Swayin’” by F.L.Y., a dance party ensued in their suite. The trio of Brittney Mahomes, Donna Kelce, and Taylor Swift were seen captivated by the infectious rhythm. They engaged in lively vibes, with the video gaining attention, even being reposted by Shannon Sharpe with a caption:

“Chiefs kingdom got Taylor Swift swag surfing.”

Taylor Swift adorned a stunning custom ’87’ coat, replicating Travis Kelce’s jersey, by Kristin Juszczyk in the bone-chilling -4 degrees kickoff. She might be away from her Eras Tour, but her dancing chops are still clearly intact, as she became a true part of the Chiefs kingdom by partaking in this tradition.

Travis Kelce once shared the Chiefs’ love for “Swag Surfin,” on the “New Heights” podcast, calling it a classic anthem played during pivotal moments to fuel team spirit. Even Taylor Swift couldn’t resist the infectious energy of this uplifting track while enjoying the freezing game.

Chiefs Triumph in Frigid Battle

The vibe in the stadium and the dancing atmosphere in the Arrowhead Suite truly reflect how the game went for the Kansas City Chiefs. They prevailed despite the frigid temperatures with a 26-7 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

The Chiefs’ offense wasted no time and showcased prowess from the start. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes started off by orchestrating an impressive opening drive that culminated in an 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Rashee Rice. Rice’s stellar performance included eight receptions for 130 yards.

The Chiefs maintained their dominance, stifling the Dolphins’ offense throughout the game. Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker showcased precision, going 4 for 4 on field goals while running back Isiah Pacheco sealed the victory with a three-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

At the end of the game, the temperature registered was -9 degrees, however, it felt like a chilling -28 degrees wind chill. Mahomes downplayed the cold despite the bone-chilling temperatures, stating, “It is what it is” during the post-game Peacock broadcast. He concluded the game with 262 yards and a touchdown.

While the freezing temperature posed a challenge for Dolphins fans, the Chiefs displayed a superior performance against Mike McDaniel’s Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card matchup. The Chiefs exhibited better preparation, effectively neutralizing the threats posed by Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill. Taylor Swift’s presence seemingly continued to bring good fortune to the Chiefs.