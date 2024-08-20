“Steelers Have Last Place Written All Over Them”: Stephen A. Smith Berates Coach Tomlin’s Team After Pathetic Preseason Showdown

Nov 26, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks down the sideline in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

There was excitement in Pittsburgh when the city welcomed two new QBs this off-season. The franchise has suffered from poor shot-calling over the last few years but many believe that is about to change with the introduction of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. However, things went back to being bleak after a few months, as both QBs struggled to make an impact in the preseason, making Stephen A. Smith issue a prophetic assertion.

The Steeler’s offense in the 2nd preseason game against the Bills was reminiscent of the offense under Matt Canada and the bad QB play of Kenny Pickett. Stephen A Smith doesn’t have any high hopes for them following their atrocious display.

During an episode of the First Take, Smith was disgusted with the Steeler’s offensive display. While acknowledging the realities and his previous calf injury, he asserted that he had no confidence in Wilson.

He also highlighted Russ’ inability to rectify lingering issues, particularly his extended ball-holding. In fact, Smith believes that it was one of the reasons why Sean Payton decided to send him packing.

Even though Smith expressed confidence in Mike Tomlin’s coaching abilities, he harshly criticized Russell Wilson, predicting a last-place finish for the Steelers in the AFC North. He argued that the Steelers and their quarterback lack the necessary tools to compete against Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and Watson.

“The Steelers looked awful offensively. I’m very disgusted with what I saw. I understand he’s had a calf injury and I get that reality but here’s what resonates with me. I’m thinking about the fact that you took three sacks, still holding onto the ball a little bit too longer. I’m not enthused. The Steelers got last place written all over them.”

Russ completed 8 out of 10 passes for 47 yards on four drives and the team failed to score any points with him. He also took three sacks in his first three drives. While some blame can be attributed to a poor display from the Offensive Line, particularly OT Broderick Jones and Guard James Daniels, it doesn’t absolve Wilson of holding the ball for far too long.

The Steelers scored only three points and that came courtesy of Justin Fields’s mediocre display. Fans high on Russell Wilson are now appalled by the display from their QB1 and offense. However, many still believe that they will make the playoffs.

Steelers’ Poor Offensive Display Called Out By the Fans

Fans were disgusted by the team’s offensive performance, labeling it atrocious. Yet, a few sympathized with Wilson, blaming the struggling offensive line, arguing that no quarterback can thrive without adequate protection.

Well, despite the offensive woes, many displayed a strong faith in coach Tomlin to transform the unit into playoff contenders. Meanwhile, there were some, who deeply missed Ben Roethlisberger.

The Steelers and Wilson have just one preseason game left to find their rhythm. This could be a pivotal moment for Wilson’s career as a starting quarterback. Tomlin has trusted him so far, but the coach may be forced to reconsider his decision if the performance doesn’t improve, potentially opening the door for Fields.