Steelers OC Details Why He Didn’t Let Justin Fields Throw to the Middle of the Field Against the Falcons

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a whirlwind start to their season. After Russell Wilson couldn’t play owing to a calf injury, backup Justin Fields stepped up as the starter. The young QB followed the tactical strategy formulated by the OC and helped his team to an 18-10 victory against the Falcons.

Arthur Smith began his first year with the Steelers as the offensive coordinator and quickly became attuned to each player’s strengths and weaknesses. And Fields was no exception.

Fields was instructed to play conservatively this game, completing 17 of 23 attempted passes for 156 yards. He had no touchdowns but also didn’t throw any interceptions. Fields noticeably avoided throwing to the middle of the field as well, and this was no coincidence.

Smith shed some light on this decision and quoted Jesse Bates as the reason. Having served as the head coach of the Falcons until last season, the OC has a good understanding of their defense. What’s the best way to deal with a deadly opposing safety? Avoid him altogether. And that’s exactly what Fields was told to do.

Arthur Smith said it was his choice to not have Justin Fields throw in middle of field. Didnt want to have Jessie Bates wreck the game. He has a ton of respect for Bates. “Our Jason Bourne — TJ Watt — wrecked the game, theirs didnt” — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) September 12, 2024

Naturally, many fans praised Smith’s strategy as an example of “good coaching” and a “solid decision.” However, there’s another side to the OC as well, as he has a liking for the more aggressive aspects of the game!

Arthur Smith jokes about being “sick in the head”

In the fourth quarter, the Steelers managed to execute a 13-play drive but couldn’t end the game here. Smith expressed his regret on the team’s part for not taking it to fruition, but also still called it “beautiful”.

While describing the drive, Smith used the words “blunt force trauma” and confessed to loving it. He even said, “As a coach, maybe I’m sick in the head, but that was beautiful to me,” as per Chris Halicke.

Arthur Smith: “We wanted to control the offensive line with blunt force trauma. Made it ugly, it was pretty at times depending on your perspective.” — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) September 12, 2024

That being said, Fields seems to have gotten off to a good start in Week 1. Mike Tomlin felt it too: “As I sit here today, we’re preparing as Justin Fields is our QB.” And if Tomlin’s words are anything to go by, we might see more of the fourth-year QB in the coming weeks.