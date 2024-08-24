Steelers QB Race Fires Up Fan Excitement: Last Chance for Justin Fields to Overthrow Russell Wilson

The Russell Wilson-led Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Lions in their preseason finale today in Detroit, but there seems to be more at stake. On Thursday, head coach Mike Tomlin made it clear that the starting QB role remains unchanged, meaning Wilson continues as the starter. However, as in their loss against the Bills, backup Justin Fields will take the field later in the game, splitting reps with Wilson.

This goes without saying, but Fields now has another opportunity to gain an edge and secure the starting role. In the preseason opener against the Texans, despite Wilson being sidelined with a calf injury, Fields played just three series. The former Bears QB completed 5 of 6 passes for 67 yards, ultimately losing the game.

Fields then showed flashes of his talent in the home game against the Bills, completing 11 of 17 passes for 92 yards. But since the fourth-year QB had to split reps with Wilson, fans were left wishing they had seen more of Fields.

This is exactly why Steeler Nation couldn’t help but hope for Fields to assume the starting role this week. And when Ian Rapoport took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to proclaim that the upcoming game would be “a big one” for the club’s QB position, optimistic fans flocked to the comments to share their thoughts:

Some fans, meanwhile, were already aware of what’s at play here, remarking that there’s no way Fields would get the starting role ahead of Wilson. Wilson’s experience as a QB for multiple franchises and his Super Bowl ring are enough for Tomlin to stick with him until things “start to go south”

That being said, the upcoming matchup certainly has a lot at stake. After two consecutive losses, the Steelers must show strength; however, it won’t come easy, considering the Lions are coming into the matchup off a win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The game is set to take place this Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 1 p.m. ET. You can catch it on NFL Network or stream it on SlingTV.