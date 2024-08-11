Stefon Diggs “Already Ruffling Feathers With the Texans”, Say Fans

There is already trouble in paradise for the Houston Texans. People questioned the Bills’ decision to trade their star offensive weapon, Stefon Diggs. However, considering the rumors surrounding his departure, the Bills might have made a wise business decision, considering he has started to ruffle feathers in his new home already.

A video surfaced on social media of Diggs giving an earful to the Texan’s star QB CJ Stroud. The former Vikings wideout looked animated on the sidelines, complaining about something.

While many interpreted it to be an argument between the QB and his new weapon, many also pointed out that they just look like “they’re talking shop,” and simply discussing the game. His behavior was labeled by some as “toxic” and “diva” by many. Some even asserted that given Diggs’s history, the Texans should have just stuck with their receivers from last season to maintain chemistry.

Last season, Diggs complained about not getting enough receptions and even got into a verbal altercation with Josh Allen inside the locker room after the opening night loss against the Jets.

The 30-year-old is already on his third team in nine seasons. His relationship with the Vikings deteriorated before his transfer to Buffalo, resulting in fines for missed practices. Diggs was traded again after just four years in Buffalo, despite being a success. But it seems he won’t be missed by many in Buffalo, including his former QB Josh Allen.

Allen happy with his newest weapons

Aside from troubles and tantrums, it’s hard to undermine the impact of Diggs’s in Buffalo. In his four seasons with the Bills, the former Vikings wideout tallied up 5372 yards on 445 receptions and added 37 Touchdowns.

His chemistry with Josh Allen made them a dangerous duo. So it’s surprising to hear that his QB says he won’t miss him. While giving Stefon his flowers, highlighting his reliability and energy, the Bills’ shot-caller expressed no desire for Diggs by his side, asserting he is content with the hard-working receivers he has now:

“He was a guy that was reliable you could look to; he’s going to have the juice each and every day. So, definitely, you can’t say that you don’t miss that, but I am very happy with what we’ve got going on here and how hard the guys have been working.”

Similar to the Vikings’ success in replacing Diggs with Justin Jefferson, the Bills can potentially replicate that with Keon Coleman. Meanwhile, Diggs would have a chance to show Allen what he is missing. The Bills travel to Houston in match week 5.