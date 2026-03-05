Stefon Diggs News: Denver Broncos Emerge as Top Landing Spot Following Patriots’ Move

After averaging just 27.5 receiving yards in the postseason and essentially being a non-factor for the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LX, Stefon Diggs has officially been informed that the franchise will be releasing him at the beginning of the new league year. The Patriots originally signed Diggs to a three-year, $69-million deal in March of 2025.

Advertisement

The 32 year old is currently contending with legal troubles in the form of a felony strangulation or suffocation charge and a misdemeanor assault and battery charge which stem from an alleged incident involving a former personal chef of his. Simply put, Diggs is facing one of the most uncertain offseasons of any player in the league, but according to DNVR Sports, there may be some hope for him just yet, so long as he isn’t convicted anyways.

“When Diggs signed with the Patriots last year, he was this close to signing with the Broncos instead… He chose the Patriots in the end, but he nearly chose the Broncos and might choose them this year, if they are interested. He said Bo Nix is a ‘hell of a quarterback’ and that he loves Sean Payton.”

There’s been whispers of the Broncos showing interest in the Philadelphia Eagles’ A.J. Brown and the New York Jets’ Breece Hall, suggesting that the team is actively looking to capitalize on the fact that they have just two years left in Bo Nix’s rookie contract. In other words, now that they have seen that they are capable of standing toe to toe with AFC’s best and brightest, Denver is ready to push its chips towards the center of the table.

Unfortunately, that’s been easier said than done so far this offseason. The contract details of the aforementioned Brown make it relatively difficult to broker a trade at this point in time, and the Jets just recently placed their franchise tag on Hall as well.

Despite the Broncos having more than $25 million in cap space that they are willing to spend, they’ve essentially been told “no” at every turn. With that in mind, you can start to see why there would be some appeal to the otherwise radioactive Diggs for this particular franchise.

Throw in his shared history with the team’s new offensive coordinator, Davis Webb, and that seems to be enough for DNVR Sports to call for a reunion between the two. “The two of them played together in Buffalo and Stefon said that Davis actually taught him the offense in Buffalo when they were teammates there.”

Diggs still has to clear his name in court before he can begin to shift his attention back towards football, but so long as he is able to do so, then a trip to the Colorado mountains could end up on his docket much sooner than anyone else may have expected.